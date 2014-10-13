LONDON Oct 13 A group of influential health
experts has argued the standard practice of using placebos in
drug trials would be unethical in the case of experimental
medicines for Ebola, given that the world is in the middle of a
deadly epidemic.
Faced with a disease with a death rate of between 40 and 90
percent, randomised controlled trials (RCTs) -- where patients
are assigned to get either the drug or a dummy pill -- would be
unfair and ethically unacceptable, according to the disease
specialists from Europe, Africa and the United States.
"We accept that RCTs can generate strong evidence in
ordinary circumstances; not, however, in the midst of the worst
Ebola epidemic in history," experts including David Heymann,
head of the Chatham House Centre on Global Health Security,
wrote in a letter to the Lancet medical journal.
Some trials of potential Ebola treatments or vaccines in
West Africa have just begun, or are due to start in the coming
months, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it
hopes some medicines may start to be deployed in the West Africa
outbreak early next year.
A different group of disease experts last month argued in a
letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association that
experimental Ebola drugs were best tested in normal RCTs.
A similar debate is going on in the field of cancer drugs,
where researchers increasingly question whether randomisation --
where some patients are given a treatment and others get a
"control" substance for comparison -- makes sense in patients
with an incurable disease.
In cancer, new trial designs are being pioneered that allow
faster testing on experimental medicines in smaller, more
targeted groups, potentially shaving major costs and significant
time off the usual drug development process.
The Ebola expert group writing in the Lancet -- which also
included Peter Piot, a professor and director at the London
School of Tropical Medicine who was one of the discoverers of
Ebola -- stressed that "the urgent need is to establish whether
new investigational drugs offer survival benefits" and therefore
which, if any, should be recommended by the WHO to save lives.
"We have innovative but proven trial designs for doing
exactly that," they wrote. "We should be using them, rather than
doggedly insisting on gold standards that were developed for
different settings and purposes."
The Ebola epidemic has infected almost 8,400 people so far
and killed more than 4,000 of them, mainly in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia.
One potential drug trial design that would avoid using
placebos would be to test two experimental drugs at the same
time by giving one to one group and another to a separate group.
"In cancers with a poor prognosis for which there are no
good treatments, evidence from studies without a control group
can be accepted as sufficient for deployment, and even for
licensing by regulators, with fuller analysis following later,"
the experts wrote.
"There is no need for rules to be bent or corners to be cut:
the necessary procedures already exist, and are used."
The WHO has approved the use of experimental drugs for Ebola
in the hope they might help some people infected in the outbreak
which has been raging since March.
Several patients have already been given experimental drugs
including ZMapp, made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical in the United
States, TKM-Ebola made by Canada's Tekmira, and
brincidofovir, made by the U.S. company Chimerix.
But since only a tiny number of patients have been treated
and some of those treated died and some survived, doctors don't
know for sure if they work.
In the letter to JAMA, disease experts argued that
conducting RCTs was the only way to "maximize lives saved in the
present epidemic and ensure knowledge gains for the next".
Heymann, Piot and 15 other signatories to the Lancet letter
said: "We disagree".
"No one insisted that western medical workers offered ZMapp
and other investigational products were randomised to receive
the drug or conventional care plus a placebo," they wrote.
"None of us would consent to be randomised in such
circumstances."
(Editing by Ben Hirschler and Sonya Hepinstall)