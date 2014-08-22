DUBAI Aug 22 A Nigerian woman with cancer who
died in the Emirati capital this week has tested negative for
Ebola, the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi said.
The 35-year-old woman with advanced cancer had been
travelling via Abu Dhabi airport when her health deteriorated.
When medics tried to resuscitate her, the patient had shown
signs that may have been consistent with the Ebola virus.
"Some of her signs during resuscitation, although
explainable by her medical condition, could also have been
caused by Ebola virus, and hence this diagnosis needed to be
excluded," the authority said in a statement according to the
state WAM news agency on Thursday.
At the time, the patient's husband and the five medics who
tried to resuscitate her were put in isolation. The Health
Authority said none of them had shown any symptoms.
"Given the negative result, all these are individuals are
scheduled to be released from isolation today (Thursday)," the
statement added.
