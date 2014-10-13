LUXEMBOURG Oct 13 European Union diplomats will
discuss a plan to give the EU a coordinating role for European
military missions countering the spread of Ebola in West Africa.
EU officials and diplomats said the plan proposed by foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton lists several options to step up
and coordinate efforts by the bloc's 28 countries. It could
include cooperation among military personnel deployed by member
states for rescue missions and for building field hospitals.
Britain and France, the bloc's main military powers, are
among EU and other states that have pledged military and
civilian personnel alongside cash and medical supplies to combat
the disease.
It is unclear how far London and Paris would support an EU
coordinating role and diplomats who spoke of the proposal said
it may run into stiff resistance from some member states.
EU cooperation in the military field usually takes the shape
of a formal mission under the European Security and Defence
Policy (ESDP). But one EU official said that this was not being
considered for now. Diplomats note that preparing formal
protocols for such missions typically takes many months.
Envoys are instead being asked to consider an "innovative"
approach, the official said, whereby Ashton's EU diplomatic
service, the EEAS, would coordinate military airlifts and other
support operations against the deadly virus. Ashton will be
replaced next month by Italy's Federica Mogherini.
Under the proposal, the coordinating role would be played by
the EU military staff, a body directly under the control of the
EU foreign affairs chief. This approach would spare the long
negotiations and bureaucratic steps that precede the launch of a
full EU military mission, the official said.
However, consensus support for such a plan "is far from
guaranteed," one diplomat said.
On Thursday, EU health ministers are holding an emergency
meeting on measures to increase precautions at airports. Ebola
will also be high on the agenda for a meeting of EU foreign
ministers on Oct. 20.
