UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Reapeats to add topic code, no changes to text)
DAKAR Aug 2 A plane carrying one of two U.S. aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus has left Liberia for the United States, a spokesperson for the charity Samaritan's Purse said on Saturday.
The plane was carrying Dr. Kent Brantly, the spokesperson said, but could not provide a time for its arrival in the United States. The second Samaritan's Purse staff member, missionary Nancy Writebol, is due to be transported on a later flight, as the plane is only equipped to carry one patient at a time.
The charity said on Friday the medical evacuations should be completed by early next week. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders