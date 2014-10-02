(Adds details on Nigeria restrictions, updates shares)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON Oct 2 Exxon Mobil Corp has seen
some of its oil and gas activities in West Africa disrupted by
the Ebola outbreak, including plans to drill offshore Liberia,
the company's chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company which
has operations in Nigeria and Liberia, is prohibiting some
employees from traveling to the countries directly affected by
the disease, and is taking precautionary measures related to
workers' families, executive said.
The virus has killed at least 3,338 people in West Africa in
the worst such outbreak on record. Earlier this week, the first
person was diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, in Dallas.
"We had some drilling plans for some blocks offshore West
Africa in Liberia," CEO Rex Tillerson told a news conference to
announce $18 million in grants to three Houston hospitals.
"We are having to look at when it would be prudent to resume
operations there because you do have to have shore-based
support."
The virus has hit hardest in Liberia, but also struck Sierra
Leone and Guinea, and affected Senegal and Nigeria.
The response, part of Exxon's plan to combat "pandemics,"
has so far been "fairly low level," Tillerson said.
Last year in April, Exxon said its Liberian affiliate had
acquired an 80 percent interest in Liberia Block 13, located
offshore the country. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd is
a 20 percent partner in the project.
Exxon through its affiliates drills offshore Nigeria, where
it holds nearly 1 million acres and also makes petroleum
products, according to the Irving, Texas, company's annual
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Exxon has restricted non-essential travel to Nigeria, a
spokesman said in an email.
