March 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said an advisory panel will discuss the development of Ebola
vaccines, days after an American health worker was flown back
after being tested positive for Ebola in Sierra Leone.
The federal health regulator would discuss the development
of vaccines on May 12, it announced on its website on Wednesday.
(1.usa.gov/1AYo3hU)
Ebola has so far claimed about 10,000 lives in Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Guinea. Only a handful of cases have been reported
in the United States, Spain and Britain.
The resurgence of the virus last year prompted drugmakers
from across the world to develop new treatments that are in
different stages of studies.
Mapp Biopharmaceutical's ZMapp and a compound from Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp have so far shown they could cure
non-human primates given injections of Ebola virus.
Other companies that are testing potential treatments for
the deadly infection are GlaxoSmithKline, Sarepta
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novavax Inc, Merck & Co
and Johnson & Johnson.
The World Health Organization said it will decide on mass
vaccination against the virus in August.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)