LONDON, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A virtual
reality film aims to draw attention to prejudice towards Ebola
survivors by guiding viewers through the life of a woman in
Liberia who uses her immunity to help others affected by the
disease, the creators said on Tuesday.
The eight-minute film "Waves of Grace" is part of a series
of virtual reality (VR) films commissioned by the United Nations
to fight donor fatigue on humanitarian issues including the
plight of Syrian refugees in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
It transports the viewer to West Point, the most populous
slum in Monrovia, and follows Ebola survivor Decontee Davis,
offering a 360-degree view of her surroundings as she looks
after orphaned children and cares for others with the disease.
"The Ebola crisis has captivated the world in its
devastating effects over the last year and a half... however,
the individual stories behind the numbers are often not told,"
U.N. adviser and filmmaker Gabo Arora said.
Davis is one of some 28,000 people infected by the world's
worst known Ebola epidemic, which has plagued in West Africa for
more than 18 months and killed more than 11,000 people.
During the course of the epidemic, the outbreak has ebbed
only to flare up again. Liberia was declared Ebola-free in May
but a fresh cluster of cases appeared nearly two months later,
and its last case was discharged on July 23.
The film shows markets reopening, children going back to
school and men returning to work in Liberia, which could once
again be declared Ebola-free this week. But Davis warns of
suspicion towards survivors, who are often ostracised by their
communities.
Yet survivors are believed to have immunity from Ebola due
to antibodies in their blood, allowing them to care for the sick
without risking their lives and making them a powerful weapon in
the fight against the virus, according to health experts.
"I work with those who have lost their mothers and fathers
from the sickness. Please help us teach people the truth - that
survivors like us are safe and cannot spread the disease," Davis
says in the film at the bedside of a young boy in hospital.
The VR technology used to shoot the film, which is not yet
widely available to the public but has been used by the gaming
industry, gives viewers the impression that they can reach out
and touch the people gathered around them.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)