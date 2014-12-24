LONDON, Dec 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Ebola
crisis in West Africa that claimed its first victim exactly a
year ago is likely to last until the end of 2015, according to a
scientist who helped to discover the virus.
Two-year-old Emile Ouamouno died in the remote village of
Meliandou in southern Guinea on Dec. 28 last year after
suffering from a fever, headache and diarrhoea. His 3-year-old
sister, mother and grandmother died days later.
These deaths went unnoticed and the disease smouldered
undetected, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It
was not until March that health officials in Guinea started to
realise something worrisome was happening.
Ebola had never struck in West Africa and it took a while to
recognise the start of what has become the world's worst
outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 7,500 people and
infected nearly 19,500 in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
By August, the WHO declared the epidemic to be a "public
health emergency of international concern".
Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine and part of a team to discover Ebola in 1976,
said progress was being made in trying to stop the virus
spreading but it would take time to develop vaccines.
"This will be an epidemic with a very long tail, and a bumpy
tail ... we need to be ready for a long effort, a sustained
effort probably the rest of 2015," Piot told the BBC on
Wednesday.
The hemorrhagic fever, which causes vomiting, diarrhoea and
bleeding, is spread by contact with bodily fluids of the sick
and it has no known cure.
Scientists studying Ebola since its discovery in Zaire - now
Democratic Republic of Congo - in 1976 have long suspected
fruit bats as being the natural hosts.
Piot, who has just returned from Sierra Leone, said the
virus had peaked in Liberia where it has claimed about 3,376
lives, according to WHO figures.
He said it was likely to peak in Sierra Leone in the next
few weeks where the virus has claimed 2,556 lives so far. Sierra
Leone has almost half of confirmed cases.
Simple treatments such as intravenous fluids and antibiotics
had driven mortality rates in Sierra Leone to as low as one in
three compared to about 70 percent previously, he said.
"Treatment centres have now been established across the
country with British help. You don't see any longer the scenes
where people are dying in the streets," said Piot who has
previously criticised the WHO's slow response to the outbreak.
He said developing a vaccine was essential "so that when
there is another epidemic or maybe when this epidemic drags on
for a long time, that we have that vaccine available".
This week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
awarded contracts to NewLink Genetics Corp and
GlaxoSmithKline Plc for faster development of vaccines.
