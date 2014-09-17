* France to evacuate nurse via medical plane
* MSF rep says 7 African staff had already caught virus
By John Irish and James Harding Giahyue
PARIS/MONROVIA, Sept 17 A French volunteer
working for Medecins Sans Frontieres in Liberia has contracted
Ebola, the medical charity said on Wednesday, adding that seven
local staff members have already fallen ill from the deadly
virus.
The volunteer, the first French national and MSF's first
international staff member to catch the disease in the outbreak,
was put in quarantine on Tuesday when early symptoms of the
illness appeared, according to an MSF statement.
She will be evacuated to France in a special medical plane
in line with the country's evacuation plan, the French
government said.
MSF is the leading organization fighting the worst Ebola
outbreak on record, with more than 2,000 staff members working
across West Africa.
Healthcare workers account for hundreds of the infected in
an outbreak that has already killed nearly 2,500 people and
infected close to 5,000 across Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and
Sierra Leone.
But most cases have occurred in government healthcare
centers, often due to a lack of vigilance or resources to buy
the protective equipment against the highly contagious virus,
which spreads through bodily fluids.
"For this epidemic, seven national staffs contracted the
virus and three of them died," MSF emergency coordinator
Laurence Sailly told reporters in Liberia's capital, Monrovia,
on Wednesday, revealing the extent of MSF's exposure for the
first time.
She did not give further details on the other cases.
MSF said it applies very strict protection protocols for its
staff and that it planned to launch an investigation into the
French worker's case. Its Ebola treatment center in Monrovia
known as ELWA 3 will not accept new patients until the probe was
completed, Sailly added.
MSF President Joanne Liu had previously warned that
infection among its own staff could exacerbate the outbreak by
spreading it further among the healthy.
"One of our biggest things is that we do not want our staff
to get infected. Because if this happens, then that is how
things really collapse quickly," she said in an August
interview.
The World Health Organization has previously warned that the
number of cases in West Africa could climb as high as 20,000 as
ill-equipped governments in one of the poorest regions of the
world struggle to contain it.
U.S. President Barack Obama has called Ebola a major threat
to global security and announced a major expansion of his
country's role in stopping its spread, including deployment of
3,000 troops to the region.
