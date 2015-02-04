PARIS Feb 4 France said on Wednesday the first
trials of a drug to treat Ebola in Guinea had been encouraging
and appeared to accelerate the recovery process of patients,
President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement.
Trials of an experimental Japanese drug - Avigan, or
favipiravir - developed by Toyama Chemical, a subsidiary of
Japan's Fujifilm, began at a treatment centre in Guinea
in mid-December.
"The results are encouraging. They show a fall in the number
of deaths in adults and teenagers. The recovery process is
accelerated," Hollande's office said after he met doctors
working on tackling Ebola. It added the treatment was given to
80 patients, adults and children.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Geert De Clercq)