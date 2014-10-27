UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday it would buy 49 percent of Texas-based Kalon Biotherapeutics LLC, which has expertise in manufacturing vaccines used against pandemic influenza, Ebola and other public-health threats.
Fujifilm's U.S. unit, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, may increase the stake to 100 percent after the initial purchase based on the achievement of certain milestones, it said in a statement. The purchase amount was not disclosed.
Fujifilm, once among the world's biggest makers of photography film, has been expanding its bio pharmaceutical business, and in 2008 bought Toyama Chemical Co., whose influenza drug Avigan has been drafted to the fight against Ebola.
Earlier this month, the company said France and Guinea plan to conduct clinical trials of Avigan 200 mg tablets in Guinea to treat Ebola in mid-November. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.