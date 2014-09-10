(Adds quotes from Foundation's Chris Elias and UK govt
minister)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 10 The Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation pledged $50 million on Wednesday to support emergency
efforts to contain West Africa's Ebola epidemic, which has
already killed almost 2,300 people in the worst outbreak of the
virus in history.
The U.S.-based philanthropic foundation said it would
release funds immediately to U.N. agencies and international
organisations to help them buy supplies and scale up the
emergency response in affected countries.
It will also work with public and private sector partners to
speed up to development of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics that
could be effective in treating Ebola patients and preventing
further spread of the haemorrhagic fever-causing virus.
"We are working urgently with our partners to identify the
most effective ways to help them save lives now and stop
transmission of this deadly disease," Sue Desmond-Hellmann, the
Foundation's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show
the Ebola outbreak, which began in March, has infected almost
4,300 people so far, killing more than half of them.
The deadly viral infection is raging in three countries -
Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone - and has also spread into
neighbouring Nigeria and Senegal.
The WHO said on Tuesday the Ebola death toll jumped by
almost 200 in a single day to at least 2,296 and is already
likely to be higher than that. It has previously warned that the
epidemic is growing "exponentially" and there could be up to
20,000 cases in West Africa before it is brought to a halt.
Chris Elias, the Gates Foundation's head of global
development, said in a telephone interview the group would be
assessing over coming days where funds could be best spent.
Some would go to the most acute and immediate needs, he
said, and some would be put towards more longer-term research
into treatments and ways of preventing future outbreaks.
"The spread of this disease has really happened because of
the very weak health systems in these very poor countries," he
said. "We need to be thinking how we can build up those health
services, how we train healthcare workers, and how we make sure
they have the equipment they need to do their jobs."
The Gates money comes after the British government and the
Wellcome Trust medical charity last month pledged 6.5 million
pounds ($10.8 mln) to speed up research on Ebola, a disease for
which there is currently no licensed treatment or vaccine.
The WHO has backed the use of untested drugs, as long as
conditions on consent are met, and is hoping for improved
supplies of experimental medicines by the end of the year.
Britain's minister for international development, Justine
Greening, welcomed the Gates support, saying the "serious
health, social and economic risks posed by one of the worst
outbreaks of the disease require the entire international
community to do more to assist".
The Gates Foundation - set up by the billionaire founder of
Microsoft Bill Gates to fight disease and poverty in
poor countries - has already committed more than $10 million to
fight the Ebola outbreak, including $5 million to the WHO for
emergency operations and research and development assessments
and $5 million to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support efforts in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
In its statement, the foundation said it would also give an
extra $2 million immediately to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) to support incident management,
treatment, and health care system strengthening.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Ralph Boulton)