LONDON Nov 10 Musician and philanthropist Bob
Geldof, who in 1984 inspired a generation of rock stars to
record a charity single for Africa, will raise money to combat
Ebola with a new version of the song.
Geldof, frontman for Irish new wave band The Boomtown Rats,
pulled together the Band Aid supergroup for "Do They Know It's
Christmas?" three decades ago to help those affected by famine
in Ethiopia.
Geldof confirmed at a conference in London that the song
would be re-recorded. The new line-up is expected to include boy
band One Direction and singers Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, British
media reports said.
The original song, which raised 8 million pounds ($11
million), featured some of the era's biggest acts including U2's
Bono, George Michael and David Bowie. It has been re-recorded
twice in 1989 and 2004.
Geldof co-wrote the song with Ultravox singer Midge Ure. It
topped the charts in 1984 and sold millions of copies, with
proceeds going to Ethiopian famine relief.
They followed it up with Live Aid in 1985, a transatlantic
concert that raised an estimated $100 million for Ethiopia.
Ebola has killed 4,950 people out of more than 13,000
infected since it broke out in West Africa earlier this year,
according to the World Health Organization, mostly in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
