* Guinea to reopen clinic as cases rise locally
* Guinea says weak Liberian health system a threat
* WFP to start food aid for 1 mln people next week
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Aug 16 Guinea said on Saturday it will
reopen an Ebola clinic in its remote southeast as sick nationals
living in Liberia and Sierra Leone spill over the borders in
search of better treatment.
West Africa's Guinea, the first country in the region to be
affected by the deadly virus which has killed more than 1,100
people, says it has brought the outbreak under control. But it
is worried that a poor response to the epidemic from its
neighbours will reverse its progress.
"We are concerned about the length of the border with Sierra
Leone and Liberia, specifically in Macenta and Pamelap," said
Sakoba Keita from Guinea's Health Ministry, referring to border
towns.
"The Guineans who are over there and are infected are
inclined to come back to Guinea for better treatment," he added,
describing Liberia's health system as in a state of decay.
Four new suspected cases have been reported in Macenta in
the Gueckedou region, within about 15 kilometres of the Liberian
border, and Guinea is now preparing to reopen the Ebola clinic
there, he added.
Highly contagious, Ebola kills more than half of those who
catch it and causes fever, vomiting, haemorrhaging and organ
failure. At least 380 people have died from Ebola in Guinea
although the number of new cases on Aug. 12-13 is low at just 9
versus 116 in Liberia and 27 in Sierra Leone, according to the
World Health Organization.
The remote rural regions of Gueckedou along with Lofa in
Liberia and Kenema in Sierra Leone are the regions where Ebola
has struck hardest. The three governments have agreed to create
a broad quarantine zone, with manned checkpoints, to control
access, although some aid workers say people can slip in and out
via jungle paths.
Liberia, where the number of cases is rising fastest, has
said its health system is overwhelmed. Medical charity MSF says
its Foya clinic in the neighbouring county of Lofa in Liberia
has a 40-bed capacity with 137 patients.
Earlier this week the head of Guinea's Ebola commission said
that 3,000 people were waiting at 17 border points for the green
light to enter the country. Each has to be examined by a medical
team and those with fever are isolated.
The World Food Programme says it plans to launch food
deliveries to the area next week as part of a plan to provide
emergency supplies to the more than 1 million people living
within the area.
"The idea is to avoid finding ourselves in one month's time
with a food crisis as well as a health crisis," said Fabienne
Pompey, a WFP spokeswoman said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing and additional reporting by
Emma Farge; Editing by Stephen Powell)