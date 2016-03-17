CONAKRY, March 17 Two people in Guinea have tested positive for Ebola, the spokesman for the National Coordination of the Fight Against Ebola said on Thursday, hours after the World Health Organization declared Sierra Leone's latest breakout was over.

Vaccines had been taken to the area where the new cases were found, Fode Tass Sylla, said. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Louise Ireland)