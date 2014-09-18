(Add details, Prime Minister's statement, background)
CONAKRY, Sept 18 Eight bodies, including those
of three journalists, were found after an attack on a team
trying to educate locals on the risks of the Ebola virus in a
remote area of southeastern Guinea, a government spokesman said
on Thursday.
"The eight bodies were found in the village latrine. Three
of them had their throats slit," Damantang Albert Camara told
Reuters by telephone in Conakry.
However, Guinea's Prime Minister Mohamed Saïd Fofana,
speaking in a television message that had been recorded earlier,
said 7 bodies of 9 missing people had been found.
He said six people have been arrested following the
incident, which took place on Tuesday in Wome, a village close
to the town of Nzerekore, in Guinea's southeast, where Ebola was
first identified in March.
Since then the virus has killed some 2,630 people and
infected at least 5,357 people, according to World Health
Organization (WHO), mostly in Guinea, neighbouring Sierra Leone
and Liberia. It has also spread to Senegal and Nigeria.
Authorities in the region are faced with widespread fears,
misinformation and stigma among residents of the affected
countries, complicating efforts to contain the highly contagious
disease.
Fofana said the team that included local administrators, two
medical officers, a preacher and three accompanying journalists,
was attacked by a hostile stone-throwing crowd from the village
when they tried to inform people about Ebola.
He said it was regrettable that the incident occurred as the
international community was mobilising to help countries
struggling to contain the disease.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy and Ken Wills)