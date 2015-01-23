* History of violent resistance to Ebola officials
* 36 remote Guinea villages still inaccessible
* President aims to eradicate Ebola by early March
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Jan 23 Angry residents are blocking
access for health workers to dozens of remote villages in
Guinea, in a sign of persistent mistrust that could threaten
President Alpha Conde's aim to eradicate Ebola from the country
by early March.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record began deep in the forests
of southeastern Guinea in December 2013 and has since spread to
other countries in the impoverished region, killing more than
8,600 people.
Like its West African neighbours Liberia and Sierra Leone -
the worst-affected nations - Guinea has recorded a sharp fall in
infections in recent weeks, fuelling hope that the tide has
turned against the epidemic.
But with some people still denying the incurable disease
exists, experts say it could prove difficult to trace those who
had been in contact with the infected and to change traditional
behaviour such as burial rituals involving touching the dead.
These steps are seen as vital to defeating the disease.
"We are at a turning point. However, we cannot say that we
have completely defeated the disease until we know what is
happening inside these reticent villages," said Fode Tass Sylla,
spokesman for the national committee for the fight against
Ebola.
In a sign of the resistance and distrust, medical kits sent
by the government to schoolchildren were destroyed by villagers
in Ourekaba, southern Guinea. Sylla said that locals thought the
kits had been sent to contaminate the children.
Two security officials who arrived to investigate reports of
a secret Ebola burial were lynched last week by a crowd in
Sinkine, in the Forecariah region about 100 km from the capital
Conakry, a police source said.
While in Sierra Leone, some communities have been reluctant
to change their behaviour, the problem in Guinea appears more
acute, with health workers still being denied access altogether.
Health experts also worry that some of the southern areas
lie dangerously close to the borders of Liberia and Sierra Leone
and that imported cases could reverse some of the significant
progress made in those two countries in recent weeks.
HIDING THE SICK
The haemorrhagic fever, which kills roughly two-thirds of
people it infects, is endemic to central Africa and had never
before struck in the west, taking communities by surprise.
About 1,800 people have died from Ebola in Guinea. But in
the week to Jan. 18 there were 20 new cases, versus 45 the week
before, World Health Organization data showed.
Sylla said the number of patients in treatment centres had
fallen sharply in recent days: there were just five in the main
unit at Donka, in Conakry, and three in Gueckedou, in the remote
southeast, he said.
"But we need to be vigilant because there are 36 villages
that are reticent about receiving our sensitisation and health
agents," Sylla said.
The epidemic in Guinea has taken an unpredictable course.
Healthcare experts believed it was ending in May, only to see it
return ferociously weeks later as it emerged that locals had
hidden the sick away rather than take them to treatment centres
that became regarded as "death traps".
Many villagers were appalled by attempts by officials to
change their behaviour - seeing it as an attack on their
culture. In an effort to halt one of the main sources of
transmission, authorities had banned traditional funerals.
Burials are important in West African culture, with mourners
often touching the corpse in intimate, spiritual farewells to
their loved ones. Ebola spreads via contact with bodily fluids
of infected people or with corpses of someone killed by it.
While the United States deployed marines to Liberia to help
build Ebola treatment units and Britain sent 800 troops to its
former colony Sierra Leone to help battle the outbreak, France
has not extended similar military aid to Guinea.
In Guinea's inaccessible southern forest region, far from
the coastal capital and the heartland of President Conde's
Malinke ethnic group in Upper Guinea, the government is often
viewed with mistrust.
Locals here have seen little benefit from the multi-billion
dollar bauxite and iron ore mining contracts that have helped
make the fortunes of a small elite in Conakry.
Tensions can spill over into violence. In September, a team
of eight people trying to educate locals on the risks of Ebola
were killed by a mob in southeastern Guinea.
While case numbers are falling in Guinea, the virus
continues to spread geographically. The Boffa district reported
cases last week for the first time since late June.
"We are going into a phase where they need delegate to the
districts and trust people in the bush to get things done," said
Philippe Maughan, senior Ebola operations manager at ECHO, the
European Commission's humanitarian aid branch.
"The end game will be tough in Guinea."
