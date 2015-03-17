* 21 new cases reported in a day in western Guinea
* Epidemic is thought to have peaked in Liberia
* Doctors caught virus in non-Ebola hospital in capital
(Adds President Conde, details)
By Saliou Samb and Emma Farge
CONAKRY/DAKAR, March 17 Guinea has suffered a
setback in its fight against Ebola with a rash of new cases,
including three doctors infected by the virus, with officials
blaming weak surveillance and a failure to follow safety
procedures.
The outbreak, which began in eastern Guinea more than a year
ago and has killed over 10,000 people in the three West African
countries worst hit, had appeared to be on the wane, but Guinea
has seen cases rise for three consecutive weeks, according to
World Health Organization data.
A government health report from the weekend showed there
were 21 new cases in a single day, a spike from the recent daily
average of eight.
President Alpha Conde said on Tuesday that everything must
be done to end the outbreak by mid-April, ahead of a meeting
with donors scheduled around that date.
Ending Ebola could reboot Guinea's mining-dependent economy
that has been hammered by the outbreak which has scared
investors, he said.
"With Ebola, it is easier to go from 100 cases to 10 cases
than from 10 cases of to zero. To end it, we need ten times more
effort than when the outbreak was at its height," he said.
NEW INFECTIONS
A big source of concern is a chain of new infections that
can be linked back to a woman who died of Ebola and was not
buried safely, according to Fatoumata Lejeune-Kaba, spokeswoman
for the U.N.'s Ebola emergency response mission UNMEER.
"It's a major setback .... It's due to individual
behaviours. That is having a devastating effect on the
community. People are simply not practising the safety rules
that we have been talking about for a year," she told Reuters.
Of the other two countries worst hit, Sierra Leone has also
seen a spate of new cases while Liberia has no known cases at
present and is waiting to be declared free of the disease.
The new cases in Guinea are in the capital and the
southwestern town of Forecariah but if the situation is not
brought under control they could spread across borders, said
Lejeune-Kaba.
Guinea officials said the new cases came from high risk
Ebola contacts who had left Forecariah and developed symptoms
elsewhere, pointing to poor surveillance.
Sakoba Keïta, Guinea's anti-Ebola task force coordinator,
said on Tuesday that the government was putting in place new
measures including strict rules regulating the movement of
corpses and contact tracing.
"There are numerous gaps in the Ebola response in Guinea,
notably in surveillance of contacts, and that explains the
difficulty in making any lasting progress towards ending the
epidemic," said a spokesman for medical charity MSF.
The three doctors were infected at the Ignace Deen hospital
in Conakry, which is not an Ebola centre. More than 50 doctors
in Guinea have caught the virus during the outbreak.
(Additional reporting Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Writing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg and Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and John
Stonestreet)