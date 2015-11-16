CONAKRY Nov 16 Guinea's last known Ebola patient, a 19-day-old baby, has recovered and been released from a treatment centre in the capital Conakry, a health official said on Monday.

"The last confirmed case of Ebola has been released from a treatment centre," said Fodé Tass Sylla, spokesman for Guinea's Ebola coordination unit. "We did two tests after the treatment and they came back negative." (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Dominic Evans)