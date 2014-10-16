By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
public health adviser warned that the Ebola outbreak in West
Africa could pose a long-term danger to the American healthcare
system if it spread more widely in Africa.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), told a congressional oversight
panel on Thursday that there is a lot of fear of the disease,
which has killed nearly 4,500 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia
and Guinea this year.
"I will tell you. As the director of CDC, one of the things
I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in
Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our
health system and the healthcare we give for a long time to
come," Frieden said.
His comments come amid growing public worry about Ebola and
questions about Frieden's credibility, following a series of
missteps and reversals by the agency that have fueled Republican
demands for a travel ban from West Africa to the United States
and bipartisan calls for the appointment of an Ebola "czar" to
oversee the U.S. government's response. President Barack Obama
has defended Frieden.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on a House
subcommittee for oversight and investigations criticized the
response to Ebola's appearance on U.S. soil.
"The trust and credibility of the administration and
government are waning as the American public loses
confidence each day with demonstrated failures of the current
strategy," said the panel's Republican chairman, Tim Murphy of
Pennsylvania.
The spread of Ebola to two Dallas hospital nurses who cared
for Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan, and revelations that
nurse Amber Vinson traveled aboard a commercial airliner while
running a slight fever, have caused Frieden to backtrack on
earlier statements about his confidence in the ability of
American health officials to contain the disease.
"It would be an understatement to say that the response to
the first U.S. -based patient with Ebola has been mismanaged,
causing risk to scores of additional people," said
Representative Diana DeGette, the subcommittee's top Democrat.
Fears of infection from Vinson's Monday flight from
Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas, a day before she was diagnosed with
Ebola, led to school closings in Ohio and Texas and caused
airline stock prices to fall on Wall Street.
"It's no wonder that public confidence is shaken," said
Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican who chairs the
House Energy and Commerce Committee.
At least 4,493 people, mainly in West Africa, have died in
the worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was identified in
1976. The virus can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and
diarrhea, and spreads through contact with bodily fluids. It is
not airborne.
Frieden apologized on Monday for remarks about the infection
of Dallas nurse Nina Pham that suggested she was responsible for
a breach in protocols that exposed her to the virus.
After assurances that any U.S. hospital could care for an
Ebola patient, the CDC director also conceded that protocols
needed to be revised. The two stricken nurses have since been
sent or are in transit to other hospitals better equipped to
deal with Enola.
