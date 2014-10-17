NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. chocolate manufacturer
Hershey said on Friday that current U.S. cocoa stocks
are high enough to prevent any disruption to supplies well into
2015, playing down concerns that Ebola in West Africa could have
an impact on the cocoa trade.
Hershey will source cocoa beans from other regions,
including Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic if
needed, a company spokesman said in an email.
Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce more than half
of the world's cocoa beans, have not reported any cases of
Ebola, which has killed more than 4,500 people in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Grant McCool)