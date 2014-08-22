By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Aug 22 Fear of Ebola is causing U.S.
hospitals to take precautions that, paradoxically, might
backfire, increasing the risk to those caring for a patient with
the deadly disease, researchers warned this week.
The only confirmed Ebola cases on U.S. soil so far have been
two American aid workers flown from Liberia for treatment at
Emory University Hospital. They were discharged this week after
recovering from the disease that has killed more than 1,400
people in Africa.
While calling the extra steps "understandable given the
horrific mortality of this disease," Dr. Michael Klompas of
Harvard Medical School and lead author of the paper in Annals of
Internal Medicine, said they are unnecessary and could backfire.
For instance, if nurses and doctors wear unfamiliar gear
such as head-to-toe hazmat suits, "there is absolutely a risk of
making mistakes and contaminating yourself" with a patient's
bodily fluids, said Dr. David Kuhar of the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Going overboard could also hurt patients, Klompas said. If
workers need to don hazmat suits before entering a patient's
room, they will likely examine, test and care for patients less
frequently.
Hospitals in 29 states have contacted CDC about 68 suspected
cases: 66 were not Ebola and two test results are pending.
Ebola is spread only by direct contact with patients' bodily
fluids. A 2007 study of an African outbreak found no traces of
virus on a bed frame, chair, bowl, floor, or even a stethoscope
used to examine a patient - only on a blood-stained glove.
CDC advises hospitals to place suspected Ebola cases in a
one-patient room and have doctors and others wear a
fluid-impermeable gown, gloves, surgical mask, and goggles or a
face shield.
If the patient has "copious" secretions, CDC guidelines call
for shoe and leg coverings plus a second pair of gloves. During
procedures that might allow viruses to become airborne, such as
inserting a breathing tube, workers should wear respirators.
The American Hospital Association has urged its members "to
follow CDC's guidance for this and all infectious diseases,"
said Vice President Nancy Foster.
There is nevertheless a "temptation to maximize precautions
that exceed CDC recommendations," Klompas said. Many of the 60
or so hospitals he has been in contact with plan to go beyond
CDC's guidelines, usually at the request of worried doctors,
nurses, and other front-line workers.
For instance, some are planning to place all suspected Ebola
patients in negative-pressure rooms, and have personnel wear
hazmat suits and respirators at all times.
At Emory, healthcare workers initially wore full-body suits
with respirators.
"They were caring for the patients for several hours at a
time and this gear was more comfortable and provided better air
circulation," Dr. Bruce Ribner, director of Emory's infectious
disease unit, said by email. After a few days staffers dialed
back to what CDC recommended.
