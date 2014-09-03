WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The cost of getting supplies
needed to West African countries to get the Ebola crisis under
control will be at least $600 million, Dr David Nabarro, the
senior United Nations Coordinator for Ebola Disease, told
reporters on Wednesday.
More than 40 percent of the Ebola cases in West Africa,
where the outbreak began in March, have occurred in the past 21
days, officials from the World Health Organization said, another
indication that the epidemic is fast outpacing efforts to
control it.
The overall fatality rate is 51 percent, ranging from a low
of 41 percent in Sierra Leone to a high of 66 percent in Guinea,
WHO reported.
The fatality rate reflects serious problems with case
management, infection prevention and control, and inadequate
medical and public health measures. In Sierra Leone, the medical
capacity in Freetown is so inadequate that Ebola patients are
being transferred to facilities in Kenema, which are
overwhelmed.
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is
unrelated to and independent of the West African epidemic, WHO
director-general Margaret Chan told reporters.
The U.S. government "has been a very strong supporter" of
WHO's efforts in the outbreak, she added, naming countries
including China, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom,
France, Kuwait, and Canada as providing logistical, medical or
other support.
Those efforts continue to fall short, however. Most new
Ebola infections are occurring in the community as families care
for patients who have no place to go and often refuse to be
identified to public health workers, said Dr Keiji Fukuda, the
WHO's assistant Director-General for Health Security.
"Finding places to take care of people who are ill is
absolutely essential to controlling this outbreak," Fukuda said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)