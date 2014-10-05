Oct 5 International agencies and governments are
fighting to contain the world's worst Ebola epidemic since the
disease was identified in 1976.
The virus, which causes fever and bleeding, has killed at
least 3,439 people.
Here is a timeline of the outbreak:
March 22: Guinea confirms a previously unidentified
hemorrhagic fever, which killed over 50 people in its
southeastern Forest Region, is Ebola. Cases are also reported in
the capital.
March 30: Liberia reports two Ebola cases; suspected cases
reported in Sierra Leone.
April 1: Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
warns the epidemic's spread is "unprecedented." But a World
Health Organization (WHO) spokesman calls it "relatively small
still."
April 4: A mob attacks an Ebola treatment center in
southeastern Guinea. Healthcare workers in Guinea, Sierra Leone
and Liberia face growing hostility from fearful, suspicious
local people.
May 26: WHO confirms first Ebola deaths in Sierra Leone.
June 17: Liberia says Ebola has reached its capital,
Monrovia.
June 23: With deaths above 350, making the West African
outbreak the worst Ebola epidemic on record, MSF says it is "out
of control" and calls for massive resources.
July 25: Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, confirms its
first Ebola case, a man who died in Lagos after traveling from
Monrovia.
July 29: Dr. Sheik Umar Khan, who was leading Sierra Leone's
fight against the epidemic, dies of Ebola.
July 30: Liberia shuts schools and quarantines the
worst-affected communities, using troops for enforcement.
Aug. 2: A U.S. missionary physician infected with Ebola in
Liberia is flown to Atlanta in the United States for treatment.
Aug. 5: A second U.S. missionary infected with Ebola is
flown from Liberia to Atlanta for treatment.
Aug. 8: WHO declares Ebola "international public health
emergency."
Aug. 12: WHO says death toll has topped 1,000, approves use
of unproven drugs or vaccines.
A Spanish priest with Ebola dies in a Madrid hospital.
Aug. 15: MSF says the epidemic will take about six months to
control.
Aug. 20: Security forces in Monrovia fire shots, tear gas to
disperse crowd trying to break out of quarantine, killing a
teenager.
Aug. 21: The two U.S. missionary aid workers treated in
Atlanta are released from the hospital free of the virus.
Aug. 24: Democratic Republic of Congo declares Ebola
outbreak, apparently separate from larger epidemic.
An infected British medical worker is flown home from Sierra
Leone for treatment.
Aug. 28: WHO puts death toll at above 1,550, warns outbreak
could infect more than 20,000.
Aug. 29: Senegal reports first confirmed Ebola case.
Sept 2: MSF President Joanne Liu tells U.N. members the
world is "losing the battle" to contain Ebola, slams "a global
coalition of inaction."
Sept. 3: Epidemic's pace accelerates; deaths top 1,900.
Officials say there were close to 400 deaths in the past week.
A third U.S. missionary doctor infected with Ebola is flown
from Liberia for treatment in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sept. 5: Latest WHO tally: More than 2,100 dead out of about
4,000 people thought to have been infected.
Sept. 7: President Barack Obama says in an interview the
United States needs to do more to help control Ebola to prevent
it from becoming a global crisis.
Sept. 8: Britain says it will send military and humanitarian
experts to Sierra Leone to set up a treatment center; United
States says it will send 25-bed military field hospital to
Liberia to care for health workers.
A fourth Ebola patient will be flown to the United States
for treatment in Atlanta.
Sept. 9: New WHO tally: At least 2,296 dead out of 4,293
cases recorded in five countries.
Sept. 13: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf appeals
to Obama for urgent aid in tackling Ebola.
Sept. 16: The United States promises to send 3,000 military
engineers and medical personnel to West Africa to build clinics
and train healthcare workers.
New WHO tally: 2,461 dead out of 4,985 infected, a doubling
of the death toll in the past month.
Sept. 17: MSF says a French nurse volunteering for the
medical charity in Liberia has Ebola.
Sept. 18: New WHO tally: 2,630 dead out of 5,357 believed
infected.
The United Nations says a special mission to combat Ebola
will deploy staff in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. U.N.
Security Council adopts U.S.-drafted resolution calling for
lifting of travel and border restrictions.
French President Francois Hollande says a military hospital
will be set up in Guinea.
Sept. 19 - Streets in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, are
deserted as the country imposes a controversial three-day
lockdown to try to halt Ebola's spread.
Sept. 20 - Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan flies from
Liberia to Dallas via Brussels and Washington after reportedly
trying to help a woman with Ebola in his home country.
Sept. 22 - WHO says the outbreak has been largely contained
in Senegal and Nigeria but says Ebola has killed more than 2,811
people in West Africa.
Sept. 23 - The CDC estimates between 550,000 and 1.4 million
people in West Africa may be infected with Ebola by January.
Sept. 25 - At a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General
Assembly, Obama calls on more countries to help fight Ebola,
saying hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake.
Duncan goes to a Dallas hospital complaining of fever and
abdominal pain. He is sent back to the apartment where he is
staying, with antibiotics, despite telling a nurse he has
traveled from West Africa.
Sept. 26 - New WHO tally: 3,091 dead out of 6,574 probable,
suspected and confirmed cases.
Cuba says it will send nearly 300 doctors and nurses to West
Africa, to join 165 healthcare workers slated to arrive in early
October.
Sept. 28 - Duncan's condition worsens, and he is taken to
the Dallas hospital by ambulance.
Sept. 30 - CDC confirms Duncan has Ebola, making his first
case diagnosed in the United States.
Oct. 1 - WHO updates West Africa death toll to 3,338 dead
out of 7,178 cases.
Oct. 2 - Britain pleads for international help to fight
epidemic at "Defeating Ebola" conference in London.
NBC News says an American freelance television cameraman
working for the network has tested positive for Ebola and will
be flown back to the United States for treatment.
Oct. 3 - New WHO tally: 3,439 dead out of 7,492 suspected,
probable and confirmed cases in West Africa and the United
States, which has one case.
A Ugandan doctor suffering from the disease arrives in
Frankfurt from Sierra Leone for treatment at a hospital in the
German city.
Oct. 4 - The volunteer nurse in Liberia who was the first
French national to contract the virus leaves a hospital outside
Paris after being successfully treated for the disease.
Duncan's condition worsens from serious to critical.
