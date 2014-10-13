DALLAS Oct 13 Health investigators were racing
on Monday to figure out how a nurse in Texas contracted Ebola
even though she used protective equipment when treating a
Liberian who died of the disease in Dallas last week.
The inquiry, reported by the Dallas Morning News,
underscores the increased scrutiny hospital officials face over
whether safety precautions taken by medical staff are sufficient
and as nurses groups demand better training to avoid becoming
infected with the deadly virus.
The newspaper, which did not name the public agency leading
the inquiry, said the nurse whose infection was reported on
Sunday could have been exposed to Ebola when two invasive
procedures were performed to try to keep Thomas Eric Duncan
alive: kidney dialysis and intubation to help him breathe. Both
procedures have a high risk of causing transmission.
Officials said the worker at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital in Dallas had used protective gear during treatment,
including gowns, gloves, masks and shields as recommended by the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, Louisiana's top law enforcement official said he
would file a temporary restraining order to prevent the personal
items of Duncan, who died on Wednesday, to be buried in a local
landfill, even after being incinerated.
Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said material
collected from Duncan and the Dallas apartment where he was
staying was taken to Port Arthur, Texas on Friday to be
processed at the Veolia Environmental Services incinerator. From
there the incinerated material would go to a hazardous waste
landfill in Louisiana.
"There are too many unknowns at this point, and it is absurd
to transport potentially hazardous Ebola waste across state
lines," Caldwell said in a statement.
The infected worker, a woman who officials have not named,
is the first person to contract the disease in the United
States. She had close and frequent contact during the 11-day
treatment of Duncan.
The current Ebola outbreak is the worst outbreak on record
and has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in West Africa's
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Duncan, a Liberian, was
exposed to Ebola in his home country and developed the disease
while visiting the United States.
The new case prompted President Barack Obama to order
federal authorities to take additional steps to ensure the
American medical system is prepared to follow correct protocols
in dealing with Ebola, the White House said on Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on
Sunday the nurse's illness indicated a professional lapse that
may have caused other health workers at the hospital to be
infected as well.
(Reporting By Terry Wadel; editing by Andrew Hay)