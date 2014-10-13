(Recasts with details from CDC news conference, comments from
Texas Nurses Association and Dr. Fauci)
By Lisa Maria Garza and Terry Wade
DALLAS Oct 13 Medical experts need to rethink
how highly infectious diseases are handled in the United States,
a U.S. health official said on Monday, after a Dallas nurse
contracted Ebola despite wearing protective gear while caring
for a dying Liberian patient.
As an outbreak of the deadly virus spread beyond West
Africa, hospitals and nursing associations across the United
States were taking a closer look at how prepared they were to
handle such infections.
"We have to rethink the way we address Ebola infection
control. Even a single infection is unacceptable," Dr. Thomas
Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, told reporters. "The care of Ebola is hard. We're
working to make it safer and easier."
Frieden said health authorities are still investigating how
the nurse became infected while caring for Thomas Eric Duncan in
an isolation ward at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
Duncan died last week and the nurse is the first person to
contract the virus on U.S. soil, taking concerns about
containing its spread to new heights.
The infected nurse is Nina Pham, 26, according to a Sunday
school teacher at the church where her family worships and
through a public records check of her address. Attempts to reach
her family were not immediately successful.
The family was in shock when it learned the young woman had
contracted Ebola, said Tom Ha, a close friend of the Pham family
who is also a Bible studies teacher at the Our Lady of Fatima
Catholic Church in Fort Worth.
"The mother was crying, very upset," he told Reuters.
The Dallas nurse is "clinically stable," Frieden said, and
the CDC is monitoring others involved in Duncan's care in case
they show symptoms of the virus.
Frieden also apologized for remarks on Sunday, when the
nurse's infection was first disclosed, that suggested she was
responsible for a breach in protocols that exposed her to the
virus. Some healthcare experts said the comments failed to
address deep gaps in training hospital staff to deal with Ebola.
"I'm sorry if that was the impression given," Frieden said.
He said the agency would take steps to increase the awareness of
Ebola at the nation's hospitals and training for staff.
The Texas Nurses Association defended Pham in a statement,
saying it was wrong to assume the nurse was to blame.
"The facts are not known about how the nurse in Dallas was
exposed," the association stated. "It is incorrect to assume
that the nurse failed to follow protocols."
At his news conference, Frieden said some changes in
procedures had already been put into effect, including having
staff monitor those putting on and taking off protective gear,
and retraining staff on how to do so safely.
He said other steps were being considered including new
types of protective clothing and possibly spraying down staff
with solutions that could kill the virus if someone were to
become contaminated.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with ABC
that officials should consider sending Ebola patients only to a
few "containment" hospitals.
President Barack Obama was briefed by Frieden and senior
members of the administration about the second Dallas case and
stressed that "lessons learned" from the CDC's investigation
should be shared with hospitals and healthcare workers across
the country, the White House said..
Obama also spoke separately with U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-Moon and with French President Francois Hollande about
international efforts to contain the outbreak and to provide
treatment centers in affected African nations.
A brief scare at Boston's Logan International Airport caused
emergency crews in protective gear to remove five passengers
with flu-like symptoms from Emirates flight 237 from Dubai, but
the CDC later said there was no Ebola threat.
EBOLA WASTE A CONCERN
Meanwhile, Louisiana's top law enforcement official said he
was granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the
personal items of Duncan, who died on Wednesday, from being
buried in a local landfill after being incinerated.
Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said material
collected from Duncan and the Dallas apartment where he was
staying was taken to Port Arthur, Texas, on Friday to be
incinerated. From there the incinerated material was to have
gone to a hazardous waste landfill in Louisiana.
"There are too many unknowns at this point, and it is absurd
to transport potentially hazardous Ebola waste across state
lines," Caldwell said in a statement after the restraining order
was granted.
According to CDC guidelines, the Ebola virus does not
survive on materials that have been incinerated.
The current Ebola outbreak is the worst on record and has
killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in West Africa's Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea. Duncan, a Liberian, was exposed to
Ebola in his home country and developed the disease while
visiting the United States.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea,
spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or
saliva.
The infection of the Dallas nurse is the second known to
have occurred outside West Africa since the outbreak that began
in March. It follows that of a nurse's aide in Spain who helped
treat a missionary from Sierra Leone, who died of the virus.
Officials said Pham's pet dog, a 1-year-old King Charles
Spaniel, would be kept safe while its owner was in the hospital.
That contrasts with the dog of the health worker in Spain that
was euthanized out of fear the animal could spread the disease,
prompting protests from animal rights activists.
(Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Jonathan
Kaminsky in New Orleans, Marice Richter in Dallas and Roberta
Rampton in Washington; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Ken Wills;
Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa Shumaker; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Tom Brown)