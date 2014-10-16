By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama
authorized calling up military reservists for the U.S. fight
against Ebola in West Africa on Thursday, as lawmakers
criticized his administration's efforts to contain the disease
at home.
Obama's move came after lawmakers held a congressional
hearing to probe the federal response to the virus. Amid
criticism of perceived missteps by the administration, many
House of Representatives members joined calls for a ban on
travel from the hardest-hit West African countries: Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Obama signed the executive order authorizing the use of U.S.
military reservists to support humanitarian aid efforts in
those countries, highlighting the need to launch an all-out
attack against the disease. The order did not specify how many
personnel would be involved.
A congressional hearing on Thursday came as concerns about
the virus in the United States intensified after two Texas
nurses who cared for Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan
contracted the virus.
After the hearing, the White House said Obama met with top
administration officials handling the government's response to
Ebola.
News that one of the nurses, Amber Vinson, traveled aboard a
commercial airliner while running a slight fever ratcheted up
public health concerns on Wednesday, prompting several schools
in Ohio and Texas to close because people with ties to the
schools shared the flight with Vinson.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said it would
take over the care of the first Texas nurse diagnosed with
Ebola, Nina Pham, who contracted the virus while caring for
Duncan, who later died.
Lawmakers focused questions and pointed criticism at the
hearing on Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
"The administration did not act fast enough in responding in
Texas," Democratic Representative Bruce Braley of Iowa told the
hearing. "We need to look at all the options available to keep
our families safe and move quickly and responsibly to make any
necessary changes at airports."
Several Republicans said flights from West Africa, where the
virus is widespread, should be stopped.
Ebola has killed nearly 4,500 people in West Africa,
predominantly in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, since March.
On Thursday, Sierra Leone's government said the virus had spread
to the last healthy district in the country, killing at least
two people.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily
fluids from an infected person showing symptoms of Ebola.
Frieden argued, as he has before, that closing U.S. borders
would not work and would leave the country less able to track
people with Ebola entering. Moreover, cutting flights to Africa
would hit the U.S. ability to stop the virus at its source, he
said.
His comments came before it was announced that Obama had
sent a letter to leaders of Congress saying an unspecified
number of reservists would be used to help active-duty personnel
in support of the U.S. Ebola mission in West Africa. The vast
majority of engineers, transport units, civil affairs personnel,
military police and medical units are in the reserves or
National Guard.
Frieden told the hearing, "I will tell you, as director of
the CDC, one of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could
spread more widely in Africa. If that were to happen, it could
become a threat to our health system and the healthcare we give
for a long time to come."
Frieden said he has spoken to the White House about the
issue of dealing with people traveling with Ebola. Asked if the
White House had ruled out a travel ban, the CDC chief did not
answer directly, saying, "I can't speak for the White House."
However, Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael
Huerta told reporters separately that the government was
assessing whether to issue a travel ban "on a day-to-day basis."
Jamaica, meanwhile, imposed an immediate travel ban on
Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the Caribbean island's
government announced. Jamaica said the ban would apply to people
traveling directly or indirectly, from or through those
countries.
The South American country of Guyana said it had denied
entry to citizens of those countries, as well as Nigeria, for
the past five weeks.
SICK NURSES LEAVING TEXAS
Pham, 26, was to be transferred late on Thursday from Dallas
to an isolation unit at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland outside
Washington for treatment, the agency's director, Dr. Anthony
Fauci, told lawmakers at Thursday's hearing.
"We will be supplying her with state-of-the-art care in our
high-level containment facilities," said Fauci.
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer and senior vice
president of Texas Health Resources, which owns the hospital,
told the hearing that mistakes were made in diagnosing Duncan
and in giving inaccurate information to the public, and said he
was "deeply sorry."
He also said there had been no Ebola training for staff
before Duncan was admitted.
"It would be an understatement to say that the response to
the first U.S.-based patient with Ebola has been mismanaged,
causing risk to scores of additional people," said
Representative Diana DeGette, the top Democrat on the
subcommittee holding Thursday's hearing.
At least two lawmakers have called for Frieden's
resignation. Others, including Republican House Speaker John
Boehner of Ohio, have joined in urging travel restrictions on
the West African countries hardest hit by Ebola. The disease
appeared in the United States last month.
Vinson was transferred to Emory University Hospital for
treatment on Wednesday night.
In Ohio, where Vinson had visited family members, two
schools in the Cleveland suburb of Solon were closed on Thursday
because an employee may have traveled on the same plane as
Vinson, though on a different flight.
Ohio's health department said the CDC was sending staff to
help coordinate efforts to contain the spread of Ebola.
Frontier Airlines said it had placed six crew members on
paid leave for 21 days "out of an abundance of caution."
Back in Texas, the Belton school district in central Texas
said three schools were closed on Thursday because two students
were on the same flight as the nurse.
Frieden has said it was unlikely passengers who flew with
Vinson were infected because the nurse had not vomited or bled
on the flight, but he said she should not have boarded the
plane.
