* U.N. chief warns against stigmatising health workers
* Australia has no Ebola cases
* American general in isolation
By Phil Stewart and Matt Siegel
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY, Oct 28 The U.S. military has
started isolating soldiers returning from an Ebola response
mission in West Africa and Australia became the first rich
nation to impose a visa ban on the affected countries amid
global anxiety about the spread of the virus.
The latest measures, along with decisions by some U.S.
states to impose mandatory quarantines on health workers
returning home from treating Ebola victims in West Africa, have
been condemned by health authorities and the United Nations as
extreme.
The top health official in charge of dealing with
Washington's response to Ebola warned against turning doctors
and nurses who travel to West Africa to tackle Ebola into
"pariahs".
The Ebola outbreak has killed nearly 5,000 people since
March, the vast majority in West Africa, but nine Ebola cases in
the United States have caused alarm, and states such as New York
and New Jersey have ignored federal advice by introducing their
own strict controls.
The United Nations on Monday sharply criticised the new
restrictions imposed by some U.S. states on health workers
returning home from the affected West African states of Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
"Returning health workers are exceptional people who are
giving of themselves for humanity," Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said. "They should not
be subjected to restrictions that are not based on science.
Those who develop infections should be supported, not
stigmatised."
The Australian blanket visa ban caused concern in Africa.
"Western countries are creating mass panic which is
unhelpful in containing a contagious disease like Ebola," said
Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo, adding:
"If they create mass panic ... this fear will eventually
spread beyond ordinary people to health workers or people who
transport the sick and then what will happen? Entire populations
will be wiped out."
MAJOR GENERAL IN ISOLATION
American soldiers returning from West Africa are also being
isolated, even though they showed no symptoms of infection and
were not believed to have been exposed to the deadly virus,
officials said on Monday.
In a statement, the Army said Chief of Staff General Raymond
Odierno ordered the 21-day monitoring period for returning
soldiers "to ensure soldiers, family members and their
surrounding communities are confident that we are taking all
steps necessary to protect their health."
The Army isolated about a dozen soldiers on their return
during the weekend to their home base in Vicenza, Italy. That
included Major General Darryl Williams, the commander of U.S.
Army Africa, who oversaw the military's initial response to the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
"We are billeted in a separate area (on the base). There's
no contact with the general population or with family. No one
will be walking around Vicenza," Williams told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
The U.S. military has repeatedly stressed that its personnel
are not interacting with Ebola patients and are instead building
treatment units to help health authorities battle the epidemic.
Up to 4,000 U.S. troops may be deployed on the mission.
"From a public health perspective, we would not feel that
isolation is appropriate," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Washington
State epidemiologist and chairman of the public health committee
of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
The decision goes well beyond previously established
military protocols and came just as President Barack Obama's
administration sought to discourage precautionary quarantines
being imposed by some U.S. states on healthcare workers
returning from countries battling Ebola.
QUESTIONS OVER QUARANTINE
U.S. federal health officials on Monday revamped guidelines
for doctors and nurses returning from West Africa, stopping well
short of controversial mandatory quarantines.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), called for isolation of people at
the highest risk for Ebola infection but said most medical
workers returning from the three countries at the centre of the
epidemic would require daily monitoring without isolation.
"At CDC, we base our decisions on science and experience. We
base our decisions on what we know and what we learn. And as the
science and experience changes, we adopt and adapt our
guidelines and recommendations," Frieden said.
The Obama administration's new guidelines are not mandatory,
and states will have the right to put in place policies that are
more strict. Some state officials, grappling with an unfamiliar
public health threat, had called federal restrictions placed on
people traveling from Ebola-affected countries insufficient to
protect Americans and have imposed tougher measures.
Australia on Monday issued a blanket ban on visas from
Ebola-affected countries in West Africa to prevent the disease
reaching the country, becoming the first rich nation to shut its
doors to the region.
Australia has not recorded a case of Ebola despite a number
of scares, and conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott has so
far resisted repeated requests to send medical personnel to help
battle the outbreak on the ground.
NEGATIVE PUBLIC IMPACT
The decision to refuse entry for anyone from Sierra Leone,
Guinea and Liberia, while touted by the government as a
necessary safety precaution, was criticised by experts and
advocates as politically motivated and shortsighted.
Adam Kamradt-Scott, a senior lecturer at the University of
Sydney's Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and
Biosecurity, said the ban would do nothing to protect the
country from Ebola while potentially having a negative public
health impact by unduly raising fears and creating a general
climate of panic.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
There has been a growing chorus of critics, including public
health experts, the United Nations, medical charities and even
the White House, denouncing mandatory quarantines as
scientifically unjustified and an obstacle to fighting the
disease at its source in West Africa.
"Anything that will dissuade foreign trained personnel from
coming here to West Africa and joining us on the frontline to
fight the fight would be very, very unfortunate," Anthony
Banbury, head of the U.N. Ebola Emergency Response Mission
(UNMEER), told Reuters in the Ghanian capital Accra.
He said that health workers returning to their own countries
should be treated as heroes.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Jeff Mason, Steve
Holland, Phil Stewart, David Alexander, Roberta Ramptom andSusan
Heavey in Washington, Louis Charbonneau, Laila Kearney, Joseph
Ax, Bill Berkrot and Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Steve Scherer
in Rome and Elias Biryabarema in Uganda.; Writing by Jeremy
Laurence,; Editing by Michael Perry)