* Families hide infected loved ones; burials go unreported
* Some villages with suspected cases closed to inspection
* WHO criticised for underestimating virus, slow reaction
By Stephanie Nebehay and Clair MacDougall
GENEVA/MONROVIA, Aug 22 Families hiding infected
loved ones and the existence of "shadow zones" where medics
cannot go mean the West African Ebola epidemic is even bigger
than thought, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Some 1,427 people have died among 2,615 known cases of the
deadly virus in West Africa since the outbreak was first
identified in March, according to new figures released by the
WHO on Friday.
However the U.N. agency, which has faced criticism that it
moved too slowly to contain the outbreak, said that many cases
had probably gone unreported.
Independent experts raised similar concerns a month ago that
the contagion could be worse than reported because some
residents of affected areas are chasing away health workers and
shunning treatment.
Despite initial assertions by regional health officials that
the virus had been contained in its early stages, Ebola case
numbers and deaths have ballooned in recent months as the
outbreak has spread from its initial epicentre in Guinea.
"We think six to nine months is a reasonable estimate,"
Keiji Fukuda, the WHO's Assistant Director-General for Health
Security, said during a visit to Liberia, speaking of the time
the agency now believes will be required to halt the epidemic.
An Ebola outbreak will be declared over in a country if two
incubation periods, or 42 days in total, have passed without any
confirmed case, a WHO spokesperson said.
INVISIBLE CASELOAD
Under-reporting of cases is a problem especially in Liberia
and Sierra Leone, currently the two countries hardest hit. The
WHO said it is now working with Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to
produce "more realistic estimates".
Nigeria, the fourth country affected, confirmed two new
cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases
there to 14. The country's health minister said both patients
caught the disease from people who were primary contacts of the
Liberian man who first brought it to the economic capital Lagos.
The stigma surrounding Ebola poses a serious obstacle to
efforts to contain the virus, which causes regular outbreaks in
the forests of Central Africa but is striking for the first time
in the continent's western nations and their heavily populated
capitals.
"As Ebola has no cure, some believe infected loved ones will
be more comfortable dying at home," the WHO said in a statement
detailing why the outbreak had been underestimated.
"Others deny that a patient has Ebola and believe that care
in an isolation ward - viewed as an incubator of the disease -
will lead to infection and certain death."
Corpses are often buried without official notification. And
there are "shadow zones", rural areas where there are rumours of
cases and deaths that cannot be investigated because of
community resistance or lack of staff and transport.
In other cases health centres are being suddenly overwhelmed
with patients, suggesting there is an invisible caseload of
patients not on the radar of official surveillance systems.
FLIGHTS BLOCKED
On Friday, the WHO said it had drawn up a draft strategy
plan to combat the disease in West Africa, and details would be
released early next week.
David Nabarro, Senior United Nations System Coordinator for
Ebola, who was travelling with the WHO's Fukuda in Liberia, said
the strategy would involve ramping up the number of health
workers fighting the disease.
"It means more doctors, Liberian doctors, more nurses,
Liberian nurses, and more equipment," he said.
"But it also means, of course, more international staff."
The affected West African countries were already struggling
with few doctors and fragile healthcare systems before the Ebola
outbreak. And health workers have been among the hardest hit by
the disease.
The head of MSF, which has urged the WHO to do more, told
Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the fight against Ebola
was being undermined by a lack of international leadership and
emergency management skills.
In a sign of spreading regional alarm, Senegal, West
Africa's humanitarian hub, said it had blocked a U.N. aid plane
from landing and was banning all further flights to and from
countries affected by Ebola.
Gabon also announced on Friday its suspension of air and sea
links to the four affected countries, following the lead of a
number of regional nations who have defied WHO advice in an
attempt to isolate themselves from the disease.
The World Health Organisation has repeatedly said it does
not recommend travel or trade restrictions for countries
affected by Ebola, saying such measures could heighten food and
supply shortages.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Ben Hirschler in
London and Emma Farge in Dakar; Additional reporting and writing
by Joe Bavier in Abidjan; Editing by Andrew Roche)