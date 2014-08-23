FREETOWN Aug 23 Sierra Leone's parliament has made the harbouring of Ebola victims a crime drawing a two-year prison sentence in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the justice minister said on Saturday.

"The amendment is needed at this time taking into account the fact that when the 1960 ordinance was drafted and passed into law, a disease such as Ebola did not exist," Justice Minister Frank Kargbo told Reuters. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Angus MacSwan)