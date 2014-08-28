(Corrects to show dead doctor did not treat Sawyer)
* Number of cases possibly 2-4 times higher than reported
* 12,000 local staff, 750 international experts needed
* Operation to combat outbreak to cost $490 mln
* Nigeria reports possible spread to main African oil hub
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tim Cocks
GENEVA/LAGOS Aug 28 The Ebola epidemic in West
Africa could infect more than 20,000 people, the U.N. health
agency said on Thursday, warning that an international effort
costing almost half a billion dollars is needed to overcome the
outbreak.
As the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced its
strategic plan for combatting the virus, GlaxoSmithKline
said an experimental Ebola vaccine is being fast-tracked into
human studies and it plans to produce up to 10,000 doses for
emergency deployment if the results are good.
The WHO estimates it will take six to nine months to halt
the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, while Nigeria said on
Thursday that a doctor indirectly linked to the
Liberian-American who brought the disease to the country had
died in Port Harcourt, Africa's largest energy hub.
So far 3,069 cases have been reported in the outbreak but
the WHO said the actual number in Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia
and Nigeria could already be two to four times higher.
"This is not a West Africa issue. This is a global health
security issue," Bruce Aylward, the WHO's Assistant
Director-General for Polio, Emergencies and Country
Collaboration, told reporters in Geneva.
With a fatality rate of 52 percent, the death toll stood at
1,552 as of Aug. 26. That is nearly as high as the total from
all recorded outbreaks since Ebola was discovered in what is now
Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976.
The figures do not include deaths from a separate Ebola
outbreak announced at the weekend in Congo, which has been
identified as a different strain of the virus.
Aylward said tackling the epidemic would cost an estimated
$490 million, involving thousands of local staff and 750
international experts. "It is a big operation. We are talking
(about) well over 12,000 people operating over multiple
geographies and high-risk circumstances. It is an expensive
operation," he said.
The operation marks a major ramping up of the response by
the WHO, which had been accused by some aid agencies of reacting
too slowly to the outbreak.
A wider United Nations -led plan being launched by the end
of September is expected to provide support for the secondary
effects of the outbreak on food security, water, sanitation,
primary and secondary healthcare and education, the WHO said.
EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS
Early this month, the WHO called the current Ebola outbreak
an "international health emergency". Concerns that the disease
could spread beyond West Africa have led to the use of drugs
still under development for the treatment of a handful of cases.
Two American health workers, who contracted Ebola while
treating patients in Liberia, received an experimental therapy
called ZMapp, a cocktail of antibodies made by tiny California
biotech Mapp Biopharmaceutical. They recovered and were released
from hospital last week.
The virus has already killed an unprecedented number of
health workers and is still being spread in a many places, the
agency said. About 40 percent of the cases have occurred within
the past 21 days, WHO statistics showed.
Previous Ebola outbreaks have mainly occurred in isolated
areas of Central Africa. However the current epidemic has spread
to three West African capitals and Lagos, Africa's biggest city.
The WHO said special attention would need to be given to
stopping transmission in capital cities and major ports.
Authorities in Nigeria announced the doctor's death in Port
Harcourt, the oil industry hub of Africa's largest crude
exporter. The doctor had treated a patient who had been in
contact with Patrick Sawyer - a U.S. citizen who died in Lagos
after flying in from Liberia last month - but who had evaded
quarantine in Lagos.
Health Ministry spokesman Dan Nwomeh wrote in his Twitter
feed that 70 people who had been in contact with Sawyer were now
under observation in the town
According to new figures released on Thursday, Nigeria has
recorded 17 cases, including six deaths, from Ebola, since
Sawyer collapsed upon arrival at Lagos airport in late July.
AID EFFORT CHOKED OFF
The Lagos case contributed to the decision by a number of
airlines to halt services to Ebola-affected countries. Air
France said on Wednesday it had suspended flights to
Sierra Leone on the advice of the French
government.
The WHO has advised against travel bans and border closures,
which some countries in the region have also implemented, saying
they risked creating food and supply shortages.
"We assume current airline limitations will stop within the
next couple of weeks. This is absolutely vital," Aylward said.
"Right now the aid effort risks being choked off."
West African health ministers meeting in Ghana on Thursday
echoed the WHO's concerns and called for the reopening of
borders and an end to flight bans.
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra, Ben Hirschler in
London and Sharon Begley in New York; Writing by Joe Bavier;
