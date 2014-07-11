(adds details, background)
GENEVA, July 11 Ebola continues to spread in
Sierra Leone, Liberia and to a lesser extent in Guinea, with a
combined 44 new cases and 21 deaths between July 6-8, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
This brought the total in West Africa's first outbreak of
the deadly viral disease to 888 cases including 539 deaths since
February, the United Nations agency said.
"The epidemic trend in Liberia and Sierra Leone remains
precarious with high numbers of new cases and deaths being
reported," the WHO said.
Just one confirmed new case had been reported during the
past week in Guinea, where the WHO said it was closely
monitoring the situation. There has been resistance among some
communities to measures recommended to control the outbreak,
such as precautions during traditional burial ceremonies.
Ebola causes vomiting and diarrhoea, impairs kidney and
liver function and may cause internal and external bleeding. It
kills up to 90 percent of those infected and is spread by close
contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of infected
people. There is no treatment or vaccine.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) set
up an Ebola solidarity fund at a summit in the capital of Ghana
on Thursday in a bid to back a regional approach to the
epidemic. Nigeria committed $3.5 million to affected states.
"We must do everything within our means and power to defeat
this deadly disease. We must exercise vigilance and caution and
avoid any panic or misinformation," Ghanaian President John
Mahama, who is chairman of ECOWAS, said in a speech in Accra.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; additional reporting by Kwasi
Kpodo in Accra; Editing by Louise Ireland)