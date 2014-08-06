* Spanish priest due to be airlifted out on Wednesday
* 45 new deaths reported in three days to Aug 4
* Many hospitals, clinics have closed amid public panic
* Operation "White Shield" begins in north Liberia
(Adds details)
By Derick Snyder and Daniel Flynn
MONROVIA/DAKAR, Aug 6 Health workers in West
Africa appealed on Wednesday for urgent help in controlling the
world's worst Ebola outbreak as the death toll climbed to 932
and Liberia shut a hospital where several staff were infected,
including a Spanish priest.
The outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever has overwhelmed
rudimentary healthcare systems and prompted the deployment of
troops to quarantine the worst-hit areas in the remote border
region of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 45 new deaths
in the three days to Aug. 4. Its experts began an emergency
meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss whether the epidemic
constitutes a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern"
and to consider new measures to contain it, including the
possible use of experimental drug treatments.
"This outbreak is unprecedented and out of control," said
Walter Lorenzi, head of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) in Sierra Leone. "We have a desperate need for other
actors on the ground - not in offices or in meetings - but with
their rubber gloves on, in the field."
International alarm at the spread of the disease increased
when a U.S. citizen died in Nigeria last month after flying
there from Liberia. The health minister said on Wednesday that a
Nigerian nurse who had treated the deceased Patrick Sawyer had
died of Ebola, and five other people were being treated in an
isolation ward in Lagos, Africa's largest city.
With doctors on strike, Lagos health commissioner Jide Idris
said volunteers were urgently needed to track 70 people who came
into contact with Sawyer. Only 27 have so far been traced.
In Saudi Arabia, a man suspected of contracting Ebola during
a recent business trip to Sierra Leone also died early on
Wednesday in Jeddah, the Health Ministry said. Saudi Arabia has
already suspended pilgrimage visas from West African countries,
which could prevent those hoping to visit Mecca for the Haj in
early October.
Liberia, where the death toll is rising fastest, is
struggling to cope. Many residents are panicking, in some cases
casting out the bodies of family members onto the streets of
Monrovia to avoid quarantine measures.
Beneath heavy rain, ambulance sirens wailed through the
otherwise quiet streets of Monrovia on Wednesday as residents
heeded a government request to stay at home for three days of
fasting and prayers.
"Everyone is afraid of Ebola. You cannot tell who has
Ebola or not. Ebola is not like a cut mark that you can see and
run," said Sarah Wehyee as she stocked up on food at the local
market in Paynesville, an eastern suburb of Monrovia.
St. Joseph's Catholic hospital was shut down after the
Cameroonian hospital director died from Ebola, authorities said.
Six staff subsequently tested positive for the disease,
including two nuns and 75-year old Spanish priest Miguel
Pajares, who is due to be repatriated by a special medical
aircraft on Wednesday.
TROOPS DEPLOYED IN OPERATION "WHITE SHIELD"
Spain's health ministry denied that one of the nuns - born
in Equatorial Guinea but holding Spanish nationality - had
tested positive for Ebola. The other nun is Congolese.
"We hope they can evacuate us. It would be marvellous,
because we know that, if they take us to Spain, at least we will
be in good hands," Pajares told CNN in Spanish this week.
Healthcare workers are in the front line of fighting the
virus, and two U.S. health workers from Christian medical
charity Samaritan's Purse caught the virus in Monrovia and are
now receiving treatment in an Atlanta hospital.
The two saw their conditions improve by varying degrees in
Liberia after they received an experimental drug, a
representative for the charity said.
Three of the world's leading Ebola specialists urged the WHO
to offer people in West Africa the chance to take experimental
drugs, too, but the agency said it "would not recommend any drug
that has not gone through the normal process of licensing and
clinical trials".
A spokesman for the Liberian government said it would be
willing to allow in-country clinical trials.
Highly contagious, Ebola kills more than half of the people
who contract it. Victims suffer from fever, vomiting, diarrhoea
and internal and external bleeding.
Many regular hospitals and clinics have been forced to close
across Liberia, often because health workers are too afraid of
contracting the virus themselves or because of abuse by locals
who think the disease is a government conspiracy.
In an effort to control the disease's spread, Liberia has
deployed the army to implement controls and isolate severely
affected communities, an operation codenamed "White Shield".
The information ministry said on Wednesday that soldiers
were being deployed to the isolated, rural counties of Lofa,
Bong, Cape Mount and Bomi to set up checkpoints and implement
tracing measures on residents suspected of coming into contact
with victims.
Neighbouring Sierra Leone said it has implemented new
restrictions at the airport and that it was asking passengers to
fill in forms and take a temperature test. In the country's
east, the military had set up roadblocks to limit access to
affected areas, MSF's Lorenzi said.
Some major airlines, such as British Airways and
Emirates, have halted flights to affected countries,
while many expatriates were getting out, government officials
said.
"We've seen international workers leaving the country in
numbers," Liberia's Finance Minister Amara Konneh told Reuters.
Randgold Resources - which mines gold in neighbouring Mali
and Ivory Coast - advised its workers not to travel to the
affected countries.
Both India and Greece advised their citizens on Wednesday
against non-essential travel to Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Nigeria and said they would take extra measures at its entry
ports.
(Additional reporting by Clair MacDougall in Monrovia, Emma
Farge and Daniel Flynn in Dakar, Tim Cocks in Lagos, Paul Day in
Madrid and Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Emma Farge and Daniel
Flynn, editing by Peter Millership, Will Waterman and David
Stamp)