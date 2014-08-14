* Tekmira says may make more experimental Ebola drug
* US orders embassy family members to leave Sierra Leone
* Moody's says Ebola to impact economic growth
* Africa faces problem of perception over virus
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Aug 14 Guinea has declared a public
health emergency over an Ebola epidemic that has killed more
than 1,000 people in three West African states and is sending
health workers to all affected border points, a government
official said.
An estimated 377 people have died in Guinea since the
world's worst outbreak of Ebola began in March in remote parts
of a border region near Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Guinea says its outbreak is under control with the numbers
of new cases falling, but the measures are needed to prevent
fresh infection from neighbouring countries hit by the epidemic.
"Trucks full of health materials and carrying health
personnel are going to all the border points with Liberia and
Sierra Leone," Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité, president of Guinea's
Ebola commission, said late on Wednesday.
As many as 3,000 people are waiting at 17 border points for
a green light to enter the country, he said.
"Any who are sick will be immediately isolated. People will
be followed up on. We can't take the risk of letting everyone
through without checks," he said.
Sierra Leone has declared Ebola a national emergency as has
Liberia, which is hoping that two of its doctors diagnosed with
Ebola can start treatment with some of the limited supply of
experimental drug ZMapp.
Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp is also
exploring the possibility of making more of its experimental
Ebola treatment, Chief Executive Officer Mark Murray said.
Nigeria too has declared a national emergency, though it has
so far escaped the levels of infection seen in the three other
countries. On Thursday, it said it had 10 cases of Ebola. Four
Nigerians have died of the disease.
JUST ONE VEHICLE
Health experts say government responses to the disease need
to be calibrated to prevent its spread while avoiding measures
that could induce panic or damage economies unnecessarily.
That task is harder because health services have been
stretched to breaking point and mistrust of health workers among
some rural communities is high.
In addition, 170 healthcare workers have been infected and
81 have died among the overall toll of 1,069, according to the
World Health Organisation.
A Liberian government document seen by Reuters shows the
strain on its health ministry as it confronts the emergency.
An Ebola call centre in Monrovia is struggling to keep up
with the volume of calls and needs more staff, phone lines and a
deputy supervisor, the Ministry of Health document said.
"The case investigation team only has one vehicle so they
can't get out and then there's the issue of no space at the ETU
(Ebola Treatment Unit) to bring patients," it said.
Ebola is one of the world's most deadly diseases and kills
the majority of those infected. Its symptoms include internal
and external bleeding, diarrhoea and vomiting.
The U.S. State Department ordered family members at its
embassy in Freetown to depart Sierra Leone because of
limitations on regular medical care as a result of the outbreak.
U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the outbreak with the
presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone, the White House said.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Ebola also bears economic ramifications for some West
African states as disruption to commerce, transport and borders
lasts at least another month, said Matt Robinson, a vice
president at Moody's ratings agency.
Sierra Leone's growth would slow from the 16 percent rate
recorded in 2013 if mining sector production is affected, he
said, adding that regional health budgets could rise.
There is also "an indirect effect arising from an
Ebola-induced economic slowdown on government revenue generation
in a region where budgets are already hindered by low tax
collection," he said.
Among the signs of the regional economic impact, Ivory Coast
will not allow any ships from Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia
to enter its port at Abidjan, according to a port statement.
Fewer passengers are arriving at Ivory Coast's main airport
from Freetown, Conakry and Monrovia because of the virus leading
to a shortfall of about 4,000 passengers a month, Abdoulaye
Coulibaly, chairman of Air Cote d'Ivoire, told Reuters.
Ivory Coast and its eastern neighbour Ghana have recorded no
cases of Ebola. Ghana's government said it would step up its
funding for preventative health and impose a moratorium on
international conferences for three months as a precaution.
Beyond the immediate impact, Africa faces a problem of
perception over Ebola even though many countries are remote
geographically, economically and culturally from those suffering
the outbreak in a corner of the continent.
In one example, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it
will suspend flights to and from Nairobi, Kenya, from Aug. 20 to
prevent the spread of the virus.
Kenya Airways said it will continue its flights to
Monrovia and Freetown. Kenyan Transport Minister Michael Kamau
told a news conference the Korean Air decision may have been
based on a WHO statement that Kenya should be classed as high
risk of Ebola because of those direct flights.
"The statement by WHO yesterday was regrettable. It was
retracted," he said. There was no immediate comment from WHO.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Anuradha Raghu
in Kuala Lumpur, Emma Farge in Dakar, Se Young Lee in Seoul,
Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan, Mark Felsenthal and Arshad
Mohammed in Washington, Pascal Fletcher in Johannesburg, Duncan
Miriri in Nairobi and Clair MacDougall in Monrovia; Writing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)