* Guinea declares health emergency over virus
* Epidemic puts strain on health services
* Moody's says Ebola to impact economic growth
* Africa faces problem of perception over virus
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Aug 14 Staff with the World Health
Organisation battling an Ebola outbreak in West Africa see
evidence the numbers of reported cases and deaths vastly
underestimates the scale of the outbreak, the U.N. agency said
on its website on Thursday.
The death toll from the world's worst outbreak of Ebola
stood on Wednesday at 1,069 from 1,975 confirmed, probable and
suspected cases, the agency said. The majority were in Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia, while four people have died in
Nigeria.
The agency's apparent acknowledgement the situation is worse
than previously thought could spur governments and aid
organisations to take stronger measures against the virus.
"Staff at the outbreak sites see evidence that the numbers
of reported cases and deaths vastly underestimate the magnitude
of the outbreak," the organisation said on its website.
"WHO is coordinating a massive scaling up of the
international response, marshalling support from individual
countries, disease control agencies, agencies within the United
Nations system, and others."
International agencies are looking into emergency food drops
and truck convoys to reach hungry people in Liberia and Sierra
Leone cordoned off from the outside world to halt the spread of
the virus, a top World Bank official said.
In the latest sign of action by West African governments,
Guinea has declared a public health emergency and is sending
health workers to all affected border points, an official said.
An estimated 377 people have died in Guinea since the
outbreak began in March in remote parts of a border region near
Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Guinea says its outbreak is under control with the numbers
of new cases falling, but the measures are needed to prevent new
infections from neighbouring countries.
"Trucks full of health materials and carrying health
personnel are going to all the border points with Liberia and
Sierra Leone," Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité, president of Guinea's
Ebola commission, said late on Wednesday.
As many as 3,000 people are waiting at 17 border points for
a green light to enter the country, he said.
"Any who are sick will be immediately isolated. People will
be followed up on. We can't take the risk of letting everyone
through without checks."
Sierra Leone has declared Ebola a national emergency as has
Liberia, which is hoping that two of its doctors diagnosed with
Ebola can start treatment with some of the limited supply of
experimental drug ZMapp.
Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp is also
exploring making more of its experimental Ebola treatment, Chief
Executive Officer Mark Murray said.
Nigeria also has declared a national emergency, although it
has so far escaped the levels of infection seen in the three
other countries.
JUST ONE VEHICLE
Health experts say government responses to the disease need
to be calibrated to prevent its spread, while avoiding measures
that could induce panic or damage economies unnecessarily.
That task is harder because health services have been
stretched to the breaking point and mistrust of health workers
among some rural communities is high. In addition, 170
healthcare workers have been infected and 81 have died.
A Liberian government document seen by Reuters shows the
strain on its health ministry as it confronts the emergency.
An Ebola call centre in Monrovia is struggling to keep up
with the volume and needs more staff, telephone lines and a
deputy supervisor, the Ministry of Health document said.
"The case investigation team only has one vehicle so they
can't get out and then there's the issue of no space at the ETU
(Ebola Treatment Unit) to bring patients," it said.
Ebola is one of the world's most deadly diseases and kills
the majority of those infected. Its symptoms include internal
and external bleeding, diarrhoea and vomiting.
The U.S. State Department ordered family members at its
embassy in Freetown to depart Sierra Leone because of
limitations on regular medical care as a result of the outbreak.
U.S. President Barack Obama has discussed the outbreak with
the presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone, the White House
said.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Ebola also holds economic ramifications for some West
African states as disruption to commerce, transport and borders
lasts at least another month, said Matt Robinson, a vice
president at Moody's ratings agency.
Among the signs of the regional economic impact, Ivory Coast
will not allow any ships from Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia
to enter its port at Abidjan, according to a port statement.
Fewer passengers are arriving at Ivory Coast's main airport
from Freetown, Conakry and Monrovia because of the virus leading
to a shortfall of about 4,000 passengers a month, Abdoulaye
Coulibaly, chairman of Air Cote d'Ivoire, told Reuters.
Ivory Coast and its eastern neighbour, Ghana, have recorded
no cases of Ebola. Ghana's government said it would step up its
funding for preventative health and impose a moratorium on
international conferences for three months as a precaution.
Beyond the immediate impact, Africa faces a problem of
perception over Ebola, even though many countries are remote
geographically, economically and culturally from those suffering
the outbreak.
In one example, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it
will suspend flights to and from Nairobi, Kenya, from Aug. 20 to
prevent the spread of the virus.
Kenya Airways Inc said it will continue its
flights to Monrovia and Freetown. Kenyan Transport Minister
Michael Kamau told a news conference the Korean Air decision may
have been based on a WHO statement that Kenya should be classed
as high risk of Ebola because of those direct flights.
"The statement by WHO yesterday was regrettable. It was
retracted," he said.
There was no immediate comment from WHO.
