GENEVA Aug 15 It will take about six months to bring under control the Ebola epidemic in West Africa which feels like "wartime" and requires greater leadership from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the head of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday.

Joanne Liu, international president of MSF (Doctors Without Borders), told a news briefing in Geneva after a 10-day trip to the region: "If we don't stabilise Liberia, we will never stabilise the region".

"Over the next six months we should get the upper hand on the epidemic, this is my gut feeling," she said, adding more experts were needed on the ground.

