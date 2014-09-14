* Liberia hit hardest of countries at centre of Ebola
* Liberia president appeals to Obama for help
* First female Sierra Leone doctor to contract Ebola dies
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Sept 14 Liberia's President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf has sacked 10 senior officials because they
failed to heed a warning to return from overseas travel to help
the government's fight against an Ebola epidemic that has killed
at least 1,100 Liberians.
The officials, who include six assistant ministers, two
deputy ministers and two commissioners, were dismissed with
immediate effect for being "out of the country without an
excuse," according to a statement from the president's office.
They were initially told in August to return to Liberia.
"These government officials showed insensitivity to our
national tragedy and disregard for authority," said the
statement released late on Saturday. It did not make clear what
role the government expected the officials to play in the
response to the crisis, or why they were out of the country.
The contagious, haemorrhagic fever was first discovered in
eastern Guinea in March and has killed more than 2,400 people,
mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, making it the worst
Ebola outbreak the world has seen.
In the process, it has stretched the understaffed and poorly
resourced healthcare systems of those countries to breaking
point.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the
epidemic is spreading exponentially in Liberia, where more than
half of the deaths have been recorded. It has said that
thousands are at risk of contagion in the coming weeks.
Sirleaf on Saturday appealed to U.S. President Barack Obama
for urgent aid in tackling Ebola.
The disease has taken a particularly heavy toll on
healthcare workers who have stationed themselves on the
frontline of the fight against the disease.
Some 144 healthcare workers have died in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia, according to Sept. 7 figures from the World
Health Organisation (WHO).
The first Sierra Leonean female doctor to be diagnosed with
Ebola died on Sunday, according to two government sources.
Olivette Buck was head of the Lumley Health Centre in a
densely-populated suburb west of the capital Freetown. She
tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, apparently contracting
it as she treated an Ebola patient.
"I can confirm that doctor Olivette Buck died between last
night and this morning," Jarrah Kawusu-Konteh, of the State
House communication unit, told Reuters.
Doctors are held in high esteem in countries like Sierra
Leone that have a low percentage of trained medical
professionals per head of population. She was the fourth Sierra
Leonean doctor to die of Ebola.
Her death came amid calls for her evacuation to Germany for
treatment. Civil society group WeCare SL and the Sierra Leone
Medical and Dental Association both urged the government to save
her.
President Ernest Bai Koroma also wrote to the WHO on Friday
requesting the U.N. health agency to evacuate Buck, according to
a letter seen by Reuters.
A senior government official said the WHO declined the
request, but offered instead to make available an experimental
treatment locally. There was no immediate response from the WHO
to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown; Writing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Michael Urquhart)