* Liberia hit hardest of countries at centre of Ebola
outbreak
* Liberia president appeals to Obama for help
* First female Sierra Leone doctor to contract Ebola dies
(Adds comment from World Health Organisation)
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Sept 14 Liberian President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf has sacked 10 senior officials because they
failed to heed a warning to return from overseas travel to help
the government's fight against an Ebola epidemic that has killed
at least 1,100 Liberians.
The officials, who include six assistant ministers, two
deputy ministers and two commissioners, were dismissed with
immediate effect for being "out of the country without an
excuse," according to a statement from the president's office.
They were initially told in August to return to Liberia.
"These government officials showed insensitivity to our
national tragedy and disregard for authority," said the
statement released late on Saturday. It did not make clear what
role the government expected the officials to play in the
response to the crisis, or why they were out of the country.
The contagious, haemorrhagic fever was first discovered in
eastern Guinea in March and has since killed more than 2,400
people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, making it
the worst Ebola outbreak the world has seen.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the
epidemic is spreading exponentially in Liberia, where more than
half of the deaths have been recorded. It has said that
thousands are at risk of contagion in the coming weeks.
Sirleaf on Saturday appealed to U.S. President Barack Obama
for urgent aid in tackling Ebola.
The disease has taken a particularly heavy toll on
healthcare workers who have stationed themselves on the front
lines of the fight, operating in fragile healthcare systems that
have been stretched to the breaking point.
EVACUATION REQUEST
The first Sierra Leonean female doctor to be diagnosed with
Ebola died on Sunday, two government sources said. Her death
adds to the toll of 144 healthcare workers who have died in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to Sept. 7 figures
from the WHO.
Olivette Buck was head of the Lumley Health Centre in a
densely populated suburb west of the capital Freetown. She
tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, apparently contracting
it as she treated an Ebola patient.
"I can confirm that doctor Olivette Buck died between last
night and this morning," Jarrah Kawusu-Konteh, of the State
House communication unit, told Reuters.
Doctors are held in high esteem in countries like Sierra
Leone that have a low percentage of trained medical
professionals per head of population.
Buck was the fourth Sierra Leonean doctor to die of Ebola
and her illness prompted calls for her evacuation to the West.
Civil society group WeCare SL and the Sierra Leone Medical and
Dental Association both urged the government to step in.
President Ernest Bai Koroma also wrote to the WHO on Friday
requesting evacuation, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The WHO can only evacuate people it has deployed and the aim
was to get them to treatment close to their families, said a WHO
spokesman, adding that it had evacuated two people so far.
"We simply are not in a position to evacuate all health
workers who get infected in those countries. What is needed is
to have enough treatment in those countries so these health
workers can have appropriate treatment, said Tarik Jasarevic.
The U.N. agency is appealing to its U.N. partners as well as
governments, non-governmental organisations to provide help, the
spokesman said by telephone from Geneva.
(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown and Matthew
Mpoke Bigg in Accra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by
Larry King)