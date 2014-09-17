* U.S. military contingent to be based in Liberia
By Jeff Mason and James Harding Giahyue
ATLANTA/MONROVIA, Sept 16 President Barack Obama
on Tuesday called West Africa's deadly Ebola outbreak a looming
threat to global security and announced a major expansion of the
U.S. role in trying to halt its spread, including deployment of
3,000 troops to the region.
"The reality is that this epidemic is going to get worse
before it gets better," Obama said at the Atlanta headquarters
of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"But, right now, the world still has an opportunity to save
countless lives. Right now, the world has the responsibility to
act, to step up and to do more. The United States of America
intends to do more," he added.
The U.S. plan, a dramatic expansion of Washington's initial
response last week, won praise from the U.N. World Health
Organization, aid workers and officials in West Africa. Experts
said it was still not enough to contain the epidemic, which is
rapidly spreading and has caused already-weak local public
health systems to buckle under the strain of fighting it.
U.S. officials said the focus of the military deployment
would be Liberia, a nation founded by freed American slaves that
is the hardest hit of the countries affected by the crisis.
Obama's plan calls for sending 3,000 troops, including
engineers and medical personnel; establishing a regional command
and control center in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, commanded by
Major General Darryl Williams, who arrived there on Tuesday; and
forming a staging area in Senegal to help distribute personnel
and aid on the ground.
It also calls for building 17 treatment centers with 100
beds each; placing U.S. Public Health Service personnel in new
field hospitals in Liberia; training thousands of healthcare
workers for six months or longer; and creating an "air bridge"
to get health workers and medical supplies into West Africa more
quickly.
Late on Tuesday, an Obama administration official, speaking
on condition of anonymity, said the Defense Department would ask
Congress to approve another $500 million in funds to be
reallocated from fiscal 2014 to help cover the mission's costs.
Added to the $500 billion sought earlier to be moved from
the previous fiscal year for Ebola and fighting Islamic State
militants in Iraq, up to $1 billion would be available to be
spent on the Ebola response.
This was separate from $175 million already dedicated to the
effort, and $88 million being sought in Congress this week as a
stopgap measure, the official noted.
The worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was identified in
1976 has already killed nearly 2,500 people and is threatening
to spread elsewhere in Africa.
Obama said "the world is looking to us" to take the lead
against Ebola, but urged other nations also to take action
because the epidemic is "spiraling out of control" and "people
are literally dying in the streets."
The White House said the troops will not be responsible for
direct patient care. Amid concern about infections, Obama said
the "safety of our personnel will remain a top priority." He
also said the "chances of an Ebola outbreak here in the United
States are extremely low."
GLOBAL SECURITY
Obama said that if the outbreak is not stopped now, hundreds
of thousands of people may become infected, "with profound
political and economic and security implications for all of us."
"This is an epidemic that is not just a threat to regional
security. It's a potential threat to global security, if these
countries break down, if their economies break down, if people
panic. That has profound effects on all of us, even if we are
not directly contracting the disease," Obama added.
The WHO praised the U.S. plan for providing support to the
United Nations and other international partners to help
authorities in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and
Senegal contain the outbreak.
"This massive ramp-up of support from the United States is
precisely the kind of transformational change we need to get a
grip on the outbreak and begin to turn it around," Dr. Margaret
Chan, WHO's director-general, said in a statement.
Earlier, a senior WHO official said the Ebola outbreak
requires a much faster response to limit its spread to tens of
thousands of cases.
"We don't know where the numbers are going on this," WHO
Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward told a news conference
in Geneva, calling the crisis "unparalleled in modern times."
The initial U.S. response last week had focused on providing
funding and supplies, drawing criticism from aid workers for not
deploying manpower as in other disasters like earthquakes.
Obama's announcement marks his second within a week of a new
mission for the U.S. military, following last week's speech
outlining a broad escalation of the campaign against the Islamic
State militant group in Iraq and Syria.
During a congressional hearing in Washington, CDC official
Beth Bell said the "window of opportunity" to control Ebola's
spread is closing, while both Democratic and Republican
lawmakers voiced support for funding the fight against the
virus.
"We need to declare a war on Ebola," Republican Senator
Jerry Moran said.
'WELCOME NEWS'
Liberians hailed the word that U.S. troops were coming,
recalling a military operation in 2003 that helped stabilize the
country during a civil war.
"This is welcome news. This is what we expected from the
U.S. a long time ago," Anthony Mulbah, a student at the
University of Monrovia, said in the dilapidated oceanfront
capital. "The U.S. remains a strong partner to Liberia."
In Liberia, a shortage of space in clinics for isolating
victims means patients are being turned away, then infecting
others.
Ebola spreads rapidly, causes fever and uncontrolled
bleeding.
The virus has so far killed 2,461 people, half of the 4,985
people infected, and the death toll has doubled in the past
month, WHO's Aylward said.
The outbreak was first confirmed in the remote forests of
southeastern Guinea in March, then spread across Sierra Leone
and Liberia. A handful of Ebola deaths have been recorded in
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
The disease has crippled weak health systems, infecting
hundreds of local staff in a region chronically short of
doctors. The WHO has said that 500 to 600 more foreign experts
and at least 10,000 more local health workers are needed.
"It is not enough to provide protective clothing when you
don't have the people who will wear them," Ghana's President
John Dramani Mahama said during a visit to Sierra Leone.
The U.S. intervention comes as the pace of cash and
emergency supplies dispatched to the region accelerates.
Before Tuesday, Washington had sent about 100 health
officials and committed some $175 million in aid. Other nations,
including Cuba, China, France and Britain; have pledged medical
workers, health centers and other forms of support.
Critics, including regional leaders, former U.N.
Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Peter Piot, one of the
scientists who discovered Ebola in 1976; have said international
efforts so far have fallen woefully short.
"It is now up to other governments to equally scale up their
support in Sierra Leone and Guinea," Piot, now director of the
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Reuters.
Many neighboring African countries have closed their borders
and canceled flights to affected countries, making the
humanitarian response more difficult.
A draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Ebola, obtained
by Reuters, calls on U.N. member states, particularly in the
region, to lift general travel and border restrictions. The
resolution could win approval later this week.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay in
Geneva, Umaru Fofana in Freetown, Alphonso Toweh, David Lewis in
Dakar, Sharon Begley in New York and Roberta Rampton, Susan
Heavey and Eric Walsh in Washington; Writing by Will Dunham;
Editing by Daniel Flynn, Peter Graff and Jonathan Oatis)