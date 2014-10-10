* Ebola leaves those with other health issues with few
options
* Patients unable, unwilling to seek treatment out of fear
* Doctors, nurses infected by disease, robbing states of
medics
By James Harding Giahyue and David Lewis
MONROVIA/DAKAR, Oct 10 The two women came from
opposite ends of Liberian society - one a beauty queen and
daughter of a prominent lawmaker, the other an ordinary home
maker from a remote northern town.
When they both needed urgent healthcare, however, these
differences meant little. Neither had the deadly Ebola
infection, but both were turned away from hospitals overrun by
an outbreak that has killed more than 3,800 people, 2,200 in
Liberia alone.
In the end, it was Comfort Fayiah, the ordinary 27-year-old,
who survived, giving birth to twins in the street as passers by
did what they could to provide some privacy.
Nikita Forh, 21, died at her father's plush Monrovia home,
unable to secure the treatment she needed to fend off an asthma
attack because doctors at the JFK hospital in the capital
requested a certificate proving she did not have Ebola.
"I told them that if I carried my daughter home she would
not make it through the night, but they did not listen," Edward
Forh, a member of the house of representatives for Montserrado
County, told national radio.
"My daughter died before my eyes like a dog. Those nurses
killed my child," he said. "I will sue the government."
Liberia's Medical and Dental Council says it is
investigating Forh's case and warned that any medical staff
caught rejecting or refusing sick people would be investigated.
"We took an oath to restore or protect lives," Dr John
Mulbah, the council's director, told a news conference.
With Ebola, that oath has become much more complicated.
Medics lacking equipment and training fear unwittingly exposing
themselves and other patients to Ebola in caring for other
healthcare needs.
The cases highlight how the trail of social and human
destruction Ebola has left in its wake as it spreads through
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea extends far beyond just those
who contract the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
Health systems which were already struggling to tackle
issues ranging from malaria to complicated pregnancies before
Ebola have since been utterly overwhelmed.
Many clinics became places of infection rather than
treatment so were closed down. Health systems have been gutted
of personnel, some too afraid to come to work while others have
succumbed to the deadly virus.
Liberia had only had around 50 trained doctors for the
country's 4 million people before the outbreak of Ebola struck.
According to the latest figures from the World Health
Organisation, across the region, 382 healthcare workers have
caught Ebola. Of these, 216 have died, with Liberia and Sierra
Leone being hit particularly hard.
Over six months into the Ebola outbreak, the global response
is slowly picking up steam. Hundreds of millions of dollars in
aid and equipment have been pledged and new beds for Ebola
patients are gradually being rolled out.
Liberia is gradually scaling up the number of emergency
treatment centres from six at present to around 20, a
development for those without Ebola as well as those with it.
"The purpose of increasing the number of Ebola treatment
units is (also) to allow medical staff at other facilities to
know that they are safe when treating other patients," said Sean
Casey, emergency team director at International Medical Corps,
which runs a treatment centre outside Monrovia.
Casey cited the case of a man who tested negative for Ebola
but was referred to another clinic to be checked for
tuberculosis. "We had to intervene directly with the hospital
director to demonstrate this man did not have Ebola and only
then did they eventually accept to treat him," Casey said.
Health experts have warned that deaths from diseases like
malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia are likely to soar in West
Africa as people are either unable or unwilling to make it to
clinics to get treatment.
STAYING AWAY
Deaths from malaria alone, which even before the Ebola
crisis killed around 100,000 a year in the West Africa region as
a whole, could increase four-fold in Ebola-hit countries as
people miss out on life-saving treatments, experts have warned.
It is already happening.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the leading international
medical charity on the ground, commissioned research that found
a drastic drop in availability and use of heathcare in Monrovia
in August compared to the same month in 2013.
The number of beds available were down by 47 percent and in
health structures that remained open, there were 49 percent
fewer outpatient consultations. Research also showed antenatal
care down 40 percent and 41 percent fewer assisted births.
"We are entering the peak season so with health centres
being closed and people self treating, we would expect the
mortality of malaria to be very high this year," Thomas
Curbillon, head of MSF's mission in Liberia, told Reuters.
"The only thing (people) can do is treat themselves," he
said, adding that MSF was working to get as many other health
structures functioning as possible.
UNFPA, a U.N. agency that works on pregnancy and family
planning, estimates that in neighbouring Sierra Leone, there
will be some 123,000 pregnant women and girls in 2015. Half a
million more would be expected to seek contraception.
However, in a briefing on the impact of Ebola there, it says
there are already clear signs of people steering clear of health
facilities for fear they will catch Ebola.
Between May and July, the number of women attending
reproductive health clinics fell by 25 percent. The number of
people seeking family planning help at Marie Stopes clinics had
fallen by over 90 percent, it added.
"If this trend continues, drastic increases in maternal
mortality, infant mortality and unwanted pregnancies are to be
expected," UNFPA warned.
(Writing by David Lewis; Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn
in Monrovia; editing by Philippa Fletcher)