(Corrects with army spokesman retracting earlier statement that AU peacekeeper had tested positive for Ebola)

FREETOWN Oct 14 A military medic at Sierra Leone's peacekeeping training centre in the capital Freetown has tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus, the spokesman for the West African nation's armed forces said on Tuesday.

Colonel Michael Samoura had earlier told Reuters that a member of an African Union battalion due to be deployed as peacekeepers in Somalia had been infected. However, he later said the infected soldier was not part of the force and the contingent would not be quarantined. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn/Mark Heinrich)