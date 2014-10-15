ABIDJAN Oct 15 A total of 4,493 people have
died from the world's worst Ebola outbreak on record by Oct. 12,
statistics released by the World Health Organization showed on
Wednesday.
WHO said a total of 8,997 confirmed, probable, and suspected
cases of Ebola had been reported in seven countries. These
include Spain and the United States, where a handful of
healthcare workers are ill, and Senegal and Nigeria, which
appear to have prevented further spread of the disease.
"It is clear...that the situation in Guinea, Liberia, and
Sierra Leone is deteriorating, with widespread and persistent
transmission of (Ebola)," the WHO report stated.
