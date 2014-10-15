(Adds details on treatment units, quotes from USAID, changes
MONROVIA Oct 15 A total of 4,493 people have
died from the world's worst Ebola outbreak on record, and the
situation in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone is deteriorating,
the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
WHO said a total of 8,997 confirmed, probable and suspected
cases of Ebola had been reported in seven countries as of Oct.
12, with the vast majority of these in the three West African
nations.
In Spain and the United States, a handful of healthcare
workers are ill, while Senegal and Nigeria appear to have
prevented further spread of the disease, the WHO said.
"It is clear...that the situation in Guinea, Liberia, and
Sierra Leone is deteriorating, with widespread and persistent
transmission of (Ebola)," the WHO report stated.
In Guinea 843 people have died of the disease and an
increase in new cases was driven by a spike in infection in the
coastal capital Conakry and the nearby district of Coyah.
In Liberia, the U.N. health agency said that problems with
data gathering made it hard to draw conclusions about the
evolution of the epidemic, with the number of cases in the
capital Monrovia almost certainly significantly under-reported.
The United States is deploying up to 4,000 troops to West
Africa to help contain an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever with
the bulk of the effort targeting Liberia.
They are building 17 Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs) across the
country, a task that should be completed by the end of the year
according to Ben Hemingway, the team leader for aid agency
USAID's Disaster Assistance Response in Liberia.
Six such units are already up and running, he said.
"We see the ETUs as a referral system, but there will also
be community care centers established throughout the counties,"
Hemingway said.
"The idea is that you will be able to get care closer to
home so that if you are confirmed with Ebola you will be able to
be moved to the unit (ETU) for a longer care there."
Nearly half of all the deaths in the latest outbreak have
happened in Liberia. However, the number of cases appears to be
falling in Liberia's northern Lofa county, the former epicentre
of the outbreak on the border with Guinea, it said.
In Sierra Leone, transmission of the disease was rampant
with 425 new cases between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, WHO said, with
the capital Freetown and the neighbouring western districts of
Bombali and Port Loko the hardest hit.
