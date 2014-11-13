(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
By Joe Penney and Stephanie Nebehay
BAMAKO/GENEVA Nov 12 The death of a nurse in
Mali from Ebola prompted on Wednesday the quarantine of more
than 90 people in the West African country's capital, as the
World Health Organization said the disease had now claimed at
least 5,160 lives.
The worst outbreak of the virus on record has ravaged the
impoverished West African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea and led to a global watch for cases outside the region.
Mali must now trace other people who had contact with the
25-year-old nurse and three others infected, just as an initial
group of people linked to its first case completed their 21-day
quarantine on Tuesday. Ebola's maximum incubation period is 21
days.
The more than 90 quarantined in Bamako included about 20
United Nations peacekeepers being treated at the capital's
Pasteur Clinic, where the nurse worked, officials said. Police
locked down the clinic on Tuesday night.
In Sierra Leone, more than 400 health workers at one of its
few Ebola treatment centres went on strike over unpaid risk
allowances, officials said. Some returned later in the day.
Echoing that walkout were protests and strikes by nurses
across the United States over what they characterized as
insufficient protection for health workers dealing with
potential Ebola patients. Two nurses, who treated a Liberian man
who died of the disease at a Dallas hospital in October,
contracted the virus but recovered.
California-based National Nurses United had expected about
100,000 nurses nationwide to participate in the protest, but
officials from the union could not say how many people
participated.
In Washington, the Obama administration tried to assure
sceptical U.S. senators that its efforts to combat Ebola were
making progress and urged lawmakers to approve $6.2 billion in
new emergency funds to contain the virus.
"We believe we have the right strategy in place, both at
home and abroad," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Sylvia Burwell told the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Separately, the general leading the Ebola fight said the
U.S. military force being sent to Liberia to build treatment
facilities was expected to top out at about 3,000 troops in
December, 1,000 less than initially approved.
Ebola has killed at least 5,160 people out of at least
14,098 infected since March, predominantly in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, the WHO said in its latest status report from
Geneva.
However, in a rare piece of good news, the WHO said there
were signs that the incidence of new cases was declining in
Guinea and Liberia, although it reported steep increases in
Sierra Leone.
In Bamako, the nurse died after treating a Guinea man who
died with Ebola-like symptoms that were not initially
recognised, the government said.
The man, a Muslim imam from the border town of Kouremale,
was never tested for the virus. In a series of rites that may
have exposed many mourners to infection, his highly contagious
body was washed in a Bamako mosque and returned to Guinea for
burial without precautions.
The WHO said there were now four confirmed and probable
Ebola deaths in Mali, adding that one was a friend who had
visited the imam in the hospital. The group did not immediately
give details on the fourth case.
A doctor at the Pasteur Clinic, one of Bamako's leading
medical centres and the default clinic for expatriates, was also
suspected of having Ebola and was being monitored.
The U.N. peacekeepers, who were at the clinic for injuries
sustained while serving in Mali's turbulent north, were
quarantined as a precaution, the U.N. mission said, without
specifying their nationalities.
The government said the nurse was confirmed with Ebola on
Tuesday and died later that evening. All necessary steps to
identify people who had contact with the nurse were taken, it
said.
Liberia, hardest hit of all with 2,836 deaths out of 6,822
cases, was another focal point on Wednesday in the battle
against Ebola.
U.S. Army General Gary Volesky, who is heading up the U.S.
military Ebola effort in Liberia, told a Pentagon telephone
briefing that fewer U.S. troops were needed there than initially
expected because the military had discovered
greater-than-anticipated local capacity for building treatment
centres.
In the capital, Monrovia, former British Prime Minister Tony
Blair met with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on a tour of that
country, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Blair said $2 billion would be
needed over the next few years to build more resilient public
services, provide basic infrastructure and create jobs in
Liberia, according to a statement from Sirleaf's office.
Despite the epidemic, the United Nations is not seeing signs
of deteriorating security in Liberia, and some public
authorities are even showing strength after years of post-civil
war rebuilding, U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous said.
"There is some good news in the midst of this serious
crisis," Ladsous told the Security Council in New York.
