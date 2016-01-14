* Liberia Ebola free for 42 days, according to WHO
* Marks first time no transmission of disease in West Africa
* But WHO says it could re-emerge and vigilance important
* Experts say world still underprepared for future outbreaks
MONROVIA, Jan 14 Liberia was declared free of
the Ebola virus by global health experts on Thursday, a
milestone that signalled an end to an epidemic in West Africa
that has killed more than 11,300 people.
But the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned there could
still be flare-ups of the disease in the region, which has
suffered the world's deadliest outbreak over the past two years,
as survivors can carry the virus for months and could pass it
on.
In an almost immediate sign of the potential risks, Sierra
Leone's health ministry reported on Thursday a suspected Ebola
death in the Tonkolili district east of the capital Freetown.
"The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has dispatched a team
supported by international partners to investigate the suspected
death and its circumstances," it said in a note sent to health
officials seen by Reuters.
The message did not specify if the body of the deceased had
already been tested for the virus and health officials were not
immediately available for further comment. The symptoms of Ebola
resemble those of other diseases such as malaria.
Liberia was the last affected country to get the all-clear,
with no cases of Ebola for 42 days, twice the length of the
virus's "incubation period" - the time elapsed between
transmission of the disease and the appearance of symptoms.
"All known chains of transmission have been stopped in West
Africa," the WHO, a U.N. agency, said on Thursday.
The other affected countries, Guinea and Sierra Leone, were
declared Ebola-free late last year. There were cases in seven
other countries including Nigeria, the United States and Spain,
but almost all the deaths were in the West African nations.
"It is the first time since the start of the ... epidemic in
West Africa two years ago that the three hardest-hit countries
had zero cases for at least 42 days," said WHO's Liberia
representative Alex Gasasira.
The WHO announcement on Thursday is a major step in the
fight against a disease that began in the forests of eastern
Guinea in December 2013 before spreading to Liberia and Sierra
Leone. It overwhelmed medical infrastructure in the region which
was ill-equipped to deal with the outbreak, and at its height in
late 2014 sparked global fears among the general public.
The agency urged caution, however, because Liberia had
previously twice been declared virus-free, in May and September
of 2015, but each time a fresh cluster of cases unexpectedly
emerged.
Its capital Monrovia was badly hit during the worst of the
epidemic. Inadequate care meant patients lay strewn on the
streets or pavements waiting hours for tests and treatment;
medical holding pens became growth centres for the disease.
With those memories still fresh, and society and the economy
still reeling from the outbreak, the reaction to Thursday's
announcement was muted. There was no signs of celebration such
as the "Ebola free" T-shirts that people wore after previous WHO
announcements.
"After the first declaration, people were dancing in the
street," said Vivian Lymas Tegli, child protection officer for
UNICEF in Monrovia. "But I don't think there will be any
celebrations today. People are tired of Ebola. They feel it is
here to stay."
'WORLD UNDERPREPARED'
Experts said progress had been made in the region's response
to Ebola, with new cases having dwindled thanks to public health
campaigns, the construction of new hospitals, efforts to trace
and isolate potential sufferers and the safe treatment and
burial of patients and victims.
But it said the countries would still struggle to deal with
any future large outbreak of Ebola, which is passed on through
blood and bodily fluids and killed around 40 percent of those
who contracted the virus.
Hundreds of healthcare workers in both urban and rural
communities were among those killed by the disease, a major blow
to medical systems in countries which already had among the
lowest numbers of doctors per head of population in the world.
"Today's WHO announcement is welcome news but we must learn
from Ebola's devastating impact and ensure we are better
prepared for infectious disease outbreaks," said Dr Seth
Berkley, head of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organisation
that aims to increase access to vaccines in poor countries.
"The world is still worryingly underprepared for potential
future health threats and a change of mind-set is required to
ensure we invest in research and development today to protect
ourselves in years to come."
Another potential challenge is that the virus could
re-emerge among the roughly 17,000 Ebola survivors in the
region, as it has done in rare cases. Future
transmission from infected forest animals to humans also cannot
be ruled out.
Experts also warned other tropical diseases posed future
threats, including the previously little known mosquito-borne
Zika virus, which has been linked to head-related birth defects
and is spreading in South America.
Hilde de Clerck, a doctor with Medecins Sans Frontieres who
has assisted with five Ebola outbreaks, said vigilance was
crucial to prevent the re-emergence of the disease, for which
there is no proven drug treatment, although researchers have
developed a vaccine.
"We should not forget about the risk of other outbreaks,"
she said. "I am most concerned about some of the basics:
hygiene, equipment and training."
While WHO and other health specialists say another outbreak
of this magnitude is unlikely, and much has been learned in
terms of monitoring patients and responding to outbreaks,
problems remain, including with simple hygiene, such as not
washing hands.
Mohammed Kamara, who lives in Monrovia, lost two relatives
and a friend to Ebola in 2014. "I know exactly what it means to
have the disease in the country," he said.
"We must be grateful to God and then to the government and
its partners for the country to be declared free of Ebola. I
only hope that it is the last time that we experience Ebola."
