HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 17 at 3:14 p.m. EDT/1914 GMT
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone could receive an additional $127 million from the International Monetary Fund to help them deal with the worst-ever outbreak of the Ebola virus, the IMF said on Wednesday.
The funds, which must still be approved by the IMF's executive board, could help cover financing gaps in the West African countries over the next six to nine months, which the IMF estimates at $300 million in total.
"The Ebola outbreak is a severe human, social and economic crisis that requires a resolute response from the international community," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "The governments of the three countries have requested additional IMF support to help cover the acute financing needs they are facing as a result of the outbreak."
"Additional and prompt balance of payments and budget support from the countries' bilateral and multilateral development partners will be important to support macroeconomic stability through this challenging period," the IMF said.
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are among the poorest countries in the region and the hardest-hit by the worst Ebola epidemic since 1976, which has killed nearly 2,500 people.
The proposed funds would represent an expansion of the three countries' current IMF programs. Guinea already has a $200 million program from the IMF while Liberia is getting about $80 million from the fund and Sierra Leone has an IMF program of about $96 million. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, editing by G Crosse)
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 The Republican-proposed bill to replace Obamacare would be a credit negative for U.S. states, according to Moody's Investors Service, because it would shift a greater share of the cost of Medicaid to the states.
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department has disclosed an investigation into four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they did not have or received no treatment for.