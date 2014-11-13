WASHINGTON Nov 13 The International Monetary
Fund will discuss debt relief for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone at the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Australia later this
week as it considers further support for the countries most
affected by the Ebola outbreak, an IMF spokesman said on
Thursday.
The United States, the IMF's biggest donor, first proposed
the idea of writing off some $100 million in debt owed to the
IMF by the three countries to support their economies and free
up more money for government spending.
IMF spokesman Bill Murray declined to comment on a specific
figure for the debt relief, but said IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde will discuss this issue with donors at the G20
meetings in Brisbane, Australia.
The IMF provided an additional $130 million to Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone in September to help them cope with the
economic impact of the deadly Ebola virus. The virus has
infected at least 14,098 people, most of them in these three
West African countries, and 5,160 have died, according to the
World Health Organization.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Galloway)