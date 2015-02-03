LONDON Feb 3 A unit of the African Union said
on Tuesday it was developing outbreak and epidemic insurance for
African sovereigns following the Ebola outbreak.
The African Risk Capacity (ARC), the continent's sovereign
disaster risk insurer, said it was working with Metabiota, which
works to manage and mitigate pandemic threats, to develop the
insurance products.
"We aim to insure the first four participating states in
2017," said Richard Wilcox, director general of ARC, in a
statement.
