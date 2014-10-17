Oct 17 Two privately owned insurance brokers
have teamed up with Lloyd's of London underwriter Ark Syndicate
to sell hospitals a product that insures against any loss of
profit from Ebola quarantine shutdowns.
British broker Miller Insurance Services LLP said the
product it created with U.S. broker William Gallagher Associates
would also protect hospitals against any potential losses to
revenue in the aftermath of a quarantine. (bit.ly/1pkS72L)
The policies, which Ark began underwriting on Friday, are
the first of their kind.
There has been "considerable interest" in the product
throughout the United States, Mark Sleet, Professional Risks
broker at Miller, told Reuters.
The news comes as U.S. health officials said they were
monitoring 16 people in Ohio, including one in quarantine, who
had close contact with Ebola-infected Texas nurse Amber Joy
Vinson.
Aon Plc said it had created an Ebola task force to
monitor the outbreak and help its clients prepare for potential
risk exposures, duty of care and human capital concerns.
"The healthcare industry is at the forefront on the Ebola
situation and faces a unique and augmented set of risk
exposures," said Gigi Norris, managing director of Aon Risk
Solutions' healthcare practice.
The death toll in the epidemic has risen to 4,546 out of
9,191 known cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, including
239 health workers, according to the World Health Organization.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by
Simon Jennings)