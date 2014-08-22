DUBLIN Aug 22 Tests carried out on a man who
died in Ireland after returning from an area of Africa affected
by the Ebola virus were negative for the disease, the Health
Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland said on Friday.
The health service sent blood samples away for testing on
Thursday and put in place infection control procedures in the
community and at the mortuary in the northwest county of Donegal
where the man's remains were.
"Laboratory test samples for an individual, who had recently
returned from Africa, has proved negative for Ebola virus.
Infection control procedures, which had been put in place as a
precautionary measure, will now be stepped down," the HSE said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)